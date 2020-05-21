Thursday, May 21, 2020
Gujarat: Woman gives birth in ambulance in Gir Somnath as the road was blocked by lions

Emergency Medical Technician Jagdish Makwana and driver Bharat Ahir carried out the delivery in the vehicle itself successfully

OpIndia Staff

Gujarat woman delivers baby in ambulance in Gir Courtesy: DNA India
In Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district a woman gave birth in an ambulance as a pride of lions blocked the way of the ambulance while it was taking the pregnant woman to the hospital for delivery. The pregnant woman had called the 108 emergency ambulance after feeling labour pains.

According to reports, the incident happened on the night of May 20 after a 108 emergency ambulance received a call from Bhakha village about a woman who was in labour. Soon the ambulance arrived and carried the woman Afsana heading for the hospital in Girgadhada. But around mid-way, they found that the road was blocked by a pride of four lions. 

Finding no other way around to escape as the road was too narrow, the ambulance stopped at the spot and waited for the lions to move. But suddenly the woman started having extreme labour pain, which forced the staff of the ambulance to carry out the delivery. Emergency Medical Technician Jagdish Makwana and driver Bharat Ahir carried out the delivery in the vehicle itself successfully. The mother and the baby were taken to the hospital after waiting some more time, as the herd of lions stayed there for 20 more minutes.

Similar incident has been happened earlier

In July 2017, a woman identified as Makuben Makwana had delivered a baby in the ambulance that was on its way to hospital. The herd of lions had blocked the way in Gir forest. The paramedic staff conducted delivery when the ambulance was surrounded by the lions.

As per reports, the emergency technician contacted the physician over phone for directions to conduct delivery. Other lions sensing the human presence came out of bushes and surrounded the ambulance.

Chetan Gaadhe, the emergency management executive said, “Though Jadav, who is a local and understood the behaviour of lions, tried to scare them away, the lions refused to budge. Some of them even sat in front of the vehicle, blocking its passage.”

They helped woman deliver the baby inside the ambulance while Jadav monitored the movement of the ‘curious’ lions.

