Rishi Singh, brother of the class-12 Gurugram boy, Manav Singh, who committed suicide on Tuesday after being accused by a girl of sexual assault on social media, has taken to Instagram to claim that his brother was innocent. While defending Manav, Rishi Singh narrates what circumstances compelled his brother to take such a drastic step and urges that his innocent brother should not be held guilty for a crime he did not commit.

He also mentioned that this incident has nothing to do with the ‘Boys Locker Room’ case.

“MANAV WAS NOT A RAPIST. HE DIDN’T DESERVE TO DIE” Rishi Singh captioned his post with several hashtags such as #justiceformanav, #stopdefaming, #slander, #falseaccusations, etc. Rishi wrote in his post that his brother Manav was unable to handle the tremendous pressure he was in after the story of the girl who falsely accused him of rape and molestation went viral on social media and impulsively decided to commit suicide.

Rishi wrote that Manav received threat calls and messages after her story went viral on social media. He said that Manav tried to defend himself in front of the girl who had accused him and her friends. He tried to convince them that he was innocent but he couldn’t handle the constant threats and believed that his side of the story would not be heard.

Rishi Singh’s Instagram post

Speaking about how contemptuousness Manav’a accuser was, Rishi wrote that after hearing about the incident the girl posted another story which said that if Manav could not handle the pressure then its not her fault. “She didn’t repent for a second what she wrote which not only led to a young kids demise but also shattered his family’s life”, lamented the devastated brother of the teenage boy.

Rishi Singh’s Instagram post

“Defamation on social media can be harmful to the mental health of people”, wrote Rishi Singh claiming that social media made his brother into a rapist overnight. Social media declared Manav guilty of the crime he did not even commit, “He is not a rapist, please stop calling him that”, asserted the brother. “We as a family stand proof to how devastating a mere story on Instagram can be, said the aggrieved brother of Manav Singh.

Manav Singh was the youngest member of the family and he didn’t deserve to die, wrote Rishi demanding justice for his brother.

Gurugram suicide case

A class 12 boy in Gurugram’s upscale residential area, DLF Phase 5, jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday. The police are investigating whether he was involved in the controversial ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group.

The teen was a resident of DLF Carlton Estate. His phone has been seized by the police and has been sent to forensic lab for analysis. Cybercrime cell has also been involved to investigate his social media accounts. He has not left any suicide note.

“No suicide note was found but messages retrieved from the boy’s phone showed that fellow students warned him that the police would question him,” an officer told the Hindustan Times.

As per the report, Deepak Kumar, the Station House Officer of Sector 53 police station said the guards heard a thud sound and rushed to the spot. They found the boy severely injured in a pool of blood. The guards informed the family at around 11:30 pm. The boy was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Gurugram boy’s parents file no police complaint

The parents have allegedly refused to file any police complaint. The police have therefore started a suicide inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy said, “There were multiple injuries, including head injury, which caused the death”.

Bois Locker Room

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls. Although many linked the suicide case with this, the brother Rishi has asserted that both are separate incidents and Manav was not involved in the infamous group.