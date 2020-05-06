Thursday, May 7, 2020
Home News Reports “He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him a rapist overnight

Rishi wrote in his post that his brother Manav was unable to handle the tremendous pressure he was in after the story of the girl who falsely accused him of rape and molestation went viral on social media and impulsively decided to commit suicide.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
3

Rishi Singh, brother of the class-12 Gurugram boy, Manav Singh, who committed suicide on Tuesday after being accused by a girl of sexual assault on social media, has taken to Instagram to claim that his brother was innocent. While defending Manav, Rishi Singh narrates what circumstances compelled his brother to take such a drastic step and urges that his innocent brother should not be held guilty for a crime he did not commit.

He also mentioned that this incident has nothing to do with the ‘Boys Locker Room’ case.

Rishi Singh’s Instagram post dated May 6, 2020

“MANAV WAS NOT A RAPIST. HE DIDN’T DESERVE TO DIE” Rishi Singh captioned his post with several hashtags such as #justiceformanav, #stopdefaming, #slander, #falseaccusations, etc. Rishi wrote in his post that his brother Manav was unable to handle the tremendous pressure he was in after the story of the girl who falsely accused him of rape and molestation went viral on social media and impulsively decided to commit suicide.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Rishi wrote that Manav received threat calls and messages after her story went viral on social media. He said that Manav tried to defend himself in front of the girl who had accused him and her friends. He tried to convince them that he was innocent but he couldn’t handle the constant threats and believed that his side of the story would not be heard.

Rishi Singh’s Instagram post

Speaking about how contemptuousness Manav’a accuser was, Rishi wrote that after hearing about the incident the girl posted another story which said that if Manav could not handle the pressure then its not her fault. “She didn’t repent for a second what she wrote which not only led to a young kids demise but also shattered his family’s life”, lamented the devastated brother of the teenage boy.

Rishi Singh’s Instagram post

“Defamation on social media can be harmful to the mental health of people”, wrote Rishi Singh claiming that social media made his brother into a rapist overnight. Social media declared Manav guilty of the crime he did not even commit, “He is not a rapist, please stop calling him that”, asserted the brother. “We as a family stand proof to how devastating a mere story on Instagram can be, said the aggrieved brother of Manav Singh.

Manav Singh was the youngest member of the family and he didn’t deserve to die, wrote Rishi demanding justice for his brother.

Gurugram suicide case

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A class 12 boy in Gurugram’s upscale residential area, DLF Phase 5, jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday. The police are investigating whether he was involved in the controversial ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group.

The teen was a resident of DLF Carlton Estate. His phone has been seized by the police and has been sent to forensic lab for analysis. Cybercrime cell has also been involved to investigate his social media accounts. He has not left any suicide note.

“No suicide note was found but messages retrieved from the boy’s phone showed that fellow students warned him that the police would question him,” an officer told the Hindustan Times.

As per the report, Deepak Kumar, the Station House Officer of Sector 53 police station said the guards heard a thud sound and rushed to the spot. They found the boy severely injured in a pool of blood. The guards informed the family at around 11:30 pm. The boy was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Gurugram boy’s parents file no police complaint

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The parents have allegedly refused to file any police complaint. The police have therefore started a suicide inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy said, “There were multiple injuries, including head injury, which caused the death”.

Bois Locker Room

Recently, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ (Bois, being a spin on the word ‘boys’). The leaked photos of the “Bois Locker Room” (Boys Locker Room) Instagram group had kicked up a storm over the normalisation of rape culture in the country. The group allegedly ran by teenage boys, involved graphic sexualisation and sharing of private photos of underage girls, objectifying them and planning gang-rapes with minor girls. Although many linked the suicide case with this, the brother Rishi has asserted that both are separate incidents and Manav was not involved in the infamous group.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Government and Policy

West Bengal has the highest rate of coronavirus fatalities and lowest rate of testing: Union Home ministry to Mamata Banerjee government

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Secretary wrote the West Bengal govt raising concerns over Coronavirus management in the state
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

Five Tablighi Jamaat members, who had misbehaved with nurses in Ghaziabad hospital, arrested after the end of the quarantine period

OpIndia Staff -
Ghaziabad police arrested the 5 Tablighi Jamaat members on Wednesday after their quarantine period was over
Read more
News Reports

Jamia student Shadab Najar who was shot during anti-CAA protests bats for Islamic terrorism in Kashmir, glorifies terrorist eliminated by Army

OpIndia Staff -
Shadab Najar has in the past made several incendiary remarks against the Indian Army.
Read more
Media

Following the elimination of Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo, here is how liberals are humanising him and singing dirges to the Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
As per typical modus operandi adopted by the liberal cabal, insignificant details of terrorists like their characteristic traits, areas of interest, family background, educational qualifications etc. are highlighted to humanise them and whitewash their criminal tendencies
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more

Connect with us

223,214FansLike
318,745FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com