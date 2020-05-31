Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Updated:

Bengaluru: JDS corporator Imran Pasha meets and greets hundreds of followers before going to isolation facility after testing positive for coronavirus

According to the standard protocols, Pasha should have been immediately admitted to Victoria Hospital, the designated coronavirus hospital in the city. However, he took 15 hours to enter the hospital as a patient.

OpIndia Staff

JDS corporator Imran Pasha
An FIR has been filed against Padarayanapura JDS corporator Imran Pasha for violating social distancing norms on Saturday to gather a crowd near residence despite him testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a dramatic incident, Padarayanapura JDS corporator Imran Pasha, who was tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, created a high-drama near his house as the authorities took him to the isolation facility. Hundreds of Pasha’s followers assembled near his house to cheer for their leader as he was leaving for the institutional quarantine after being tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a video shared by journalist Shiv Aroor, the JDS leader was seen waving his hands to his supporters and also greeting his supporters despite him being tested positive for the coronavirus. The violation of social distancing had created a scary situation in the locality after the coronavirus positive patient socialised with his supporters.

On Saturday afternoon, Pasha was seen wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit and waving his hands as he boarded an ambulance to Victoria Hospital.

A case has been registered against Imran Pasha under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) at JJ Nagar police station in Bangalore.

JDS corporator refuses to go to isolation

Imran Pasha, who is JDS corporator of Padarayanpura, the area where large scale violence against the frontline workers by Muslim mob was reported weeks back, was tested positive for the Chinese pandemic on Friday. However, the JDS leader created a high-drama by refusing to get admitted to a health facility and created a scare in the locality.

The senior officials, including ASHA workers, had to plead the JDS corporator asking him to get himself admitted to the coronavirus hospital in the city. Even Pasha’s father and Chamrajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed urged the corporator to be in isolation at a coronavirus facility. However, Pasha was reluctant and insisted that he would be in house quarantine.

After senior police officers threatened to book him under relevant provisions of the IPC for spreading the infection, only then the JDS corporator agreed to go under institutional quarantine at Victoria hospital.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that at least one of the senior officers will be needed to put under the institutional quarantine after he came in contact with the JDS leader. Several other BBMP officials were on the primary contact list. Pasha’s list of primary contacts includes 19 people and another 21 people in the secondary contact list.

