Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Indian Express story based on imagination, reporter did not talk to any 'sources': Delhi...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Indian Express story based on imagination, reporter did not talk to any ‘sources’: Delhi police trashes story claiming Maulana Saad video ‘doctored’

The statement published by Delhi Police only vindicates the fact-check done by OpIndia earlier in the day.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indian Express story based on imagination, reporter did not talk to any 'sources': Delhi police trashes story claiming Maulana Saad video 'doctored'
Indian Express fake news
85

A report published in the Indian Express today claimed that the Delhi police suspects that the video where the Markaz Nizamuddin head Maulana Saad Kandhalvi of the Tablighi Jamaat was heard asking Muslims not to follow social distancing norms amidst the Coronavirus pandemic may be ‘doctored’. However, the claims cited in the report did not add up and OpIndia had done an extensive fact-check writing how the story in probably fake, in order to shield the Tablighi Jamaat and Maulana Saad.

Now, the Delhi Police has issued a statement on Twitter calling the report in the Indian Express imaginary and fake news. The Delhi Police said that it does not stand by the story and the reporter, Mahender Manral has essentially imagined the details of the investigation.

The Delhi Police said, “The Indian Express report dated 9.5.20 with an article captioned: Tablighi FIR: Police probe indicates Saad audio clip was doctored – Written by Mahender Manral, is not only factually incorrect but seems to be based on wholly unverified sources and purely conjectural imagination”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Further, the Delhi Police tweeted “He (Reporter Mahendra Manral) claims made by the reporter regarding the investigation are totally baseless. The Delhi Police does not in any way stand by the story of the reporter, nor has he spoken to any official sources claimed in his report”.

The statement published by Delhi Police only vindicates the fact-check done by OpIndia earlier in the day.

We had said that firstly, most videos on any platform are often edited from the raw data to ensure that the final product is ready for viewership. We had also said that since the video was uploaded on the official Delhi Markaz page and it was a stretch of imagination to claim that the Tablighi Jamaat member himself edited the video maliciously to implicate Maulana Saad and the Delhi Markaz page allowed the video to be published. Further, we had also speculated that it does not add up for Maulana Saad to abscond if the video was, in fact, maliciously edited.

The Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi is at the heart of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Hundreds of potential infections have occurred during a religious event organized at the place earlier this month. Moreover, around 2500 people were housed at the Masjid as late as the 22nd of March and after 1,500 of them left on the 23rd, around a thousand people were still holed up inside.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The whole episode escalated when 163 people who were present at the Markaz, Nizamuddin were admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital after showing symptoms of the Wuhan Coronavirus. At least eight people who attended the event have died of the virus thus far. The Delhi Police on Monday announced that it will request the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin. Since then, an FIR has been registered against the Maulana and others under Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act (1897) for organizing the Islamic event at Markz, Nizamuddin amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the Tablighi Jamaat event exploded, spreading the Coronavirus in the country, a concerted attempt has been underway to shield Tablighi Jamaat members, the Markaz and even Maulana Saad. Anyone who questioned the conduct of the Jamaatis was branded Islamophobic and ostracised for assigning religion to the pandemic, completely ignoring the fact that it was indeed the Jamaatis who wilfully spread the virus in the country. 

It seems the latest fake news by Indian Express is just another attempt by the media to shield the Tablighi Jamaat and the radical Islamists who have deliberately spread the Coronavirus amongst the unsuspecting population of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Enforcement Directorate attaches National Herald’s 11-floor building worth Rs 16.38 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra under PMLA

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Oscar Fernandes Motilal Vohra, Sam Pitroda are all accused in the National Herald Case and are currently out on bail
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Indian Express story based on imagination, reporter did not talk to any ‘sources’: Delhi police trashes story claiming Maulana Saad video ‘doctored’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has issued a statement on Twitter calling the report in the Indian Express about the Tablighi Jamaat and Maulana Saad imaginary and fake news
Read more
News Reports

Styrene gas leak: NGT imposes Rs 50 crore fine on LG Polymer for not complying with rules, constitutes committee to probe the gas leak

OpIndia Staff -
NGT has set up a five-member committee to probe Thursday's Styrene gas leak incident in LG Polymer factory.
Read more
News Reports

26 US Congressmen urge Mike Pompeo to relocate minorities of Afghanistan including Sikhs and Hindus who are under imminent danger of Islamic state terror

OpIndia Staff -
The 26 US Congressmen expressed deep concern about safety of the vulnerable Sikh religious minority in Afghanistan
Read more
News Reports

Wuhan coronavirus outbreak: Stranded Chinese nationals in Nepal resort to stone-pelting while demanding return flights to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Marooned in Nepal following the coronavirus induced flight restrictions, the Chinese nationals claimed that they have exhausted money and other wherewithal to continue their stay in the country
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Lawyer demands bail for Shahrukh Pathan citing ‘risk of Coronavirus’, Court denies bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Court rejected the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the anti-CAA rioter who opened fire at police personnel on February 24 after violence broke out in the North-East Delhi areas.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,789FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com