Advertisements
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Home News Reports Shemaroo’s Surleen Kaur video controversy: ISKCON issues a third statement in a span of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Shemaroo’s Surleen Kaur video controversy: ISKCON issues a third statement in a span of 28 hours, here are what all three statements say

Shemaroo had apologised after ISKCON lodged a complaint with Mumbai police against the company, and actress-comedian Surleen Kaur, who had made several offensive comments about ISKCON and Hindus, including calling ISKCON devotees ‘harami porn waley’

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mayapur Chandrodaya Mandir of ISKCON
2

After entertainment content producer and distributor Shemaroo issued an apology to the ISKCON for a video which had insulted ISKCON, its devotees and Hindus in general, the Hindu organisation has been issuing different statements regarding the same. Shemaroo had apologised after ISKCON lodged a complaint with Mumbai police against the company, and actress-comedian Surleen Kaur, who had made several offensive comments about ISKCON and Hindus, including calling ISKCON devotees ‘harami porn waley’, in a stand-up comedy show published by the company on various online platforms.

Although the video was published several months ago, it went viral on 28th May on social media, following with ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) has lodged the complaint with Mumbai police against Shemaroo and Surleen Kaur. But even before that complaint was made public on Twitter by ISKCON vice president and spokesperson Radharamn Das, the company had removed the video from everywhere on the internet, saying that it was found to be derogatory.

On 29th May, Shemaroo issued an unconditional apology to ISKCON, and informed that they have disassociate themselves from any further involvement with Ms Surleen Kaur and Mr Balraj Syal as they failed to meet their standards of public decency. They have also praised ISKCON for their spiritual and social service, including serving meals to the needy during the lockdown.

First statement

But, Radharamn Das had informed that the organisation is not accepting the apology. He had tweeted that they don’t accept the apology of Shemaroo Entertainment, and they will proceed legally against the company, Balraj Syal & Surleen Kaur. “We will make an example out of this nonsense”, Das had added.

Second statement

But later in the day a twist had come, as Swarajya Magazine had reported that the Hindu organisation has accepted the apology of the company and decided not to pursue the case. A statement issued by Director of Communications of ISKCON, according the Swarajya, had said that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance with moral, ethical, and legal values. As such, ISKCON had decided to not pursue the case against them, the statement had said.

Although the Director of Communications of ISKCON was quoted as saying that they will not purse the case against Shemaroo, spokesperson Radharamn Das contradicted this, insisting that they will go ahead with the case. Quoting an OpIndia report which was based on the Swarajya report, he had tweeted “No, we have not accepted apology”.

Third statement

When OpIndia reached out to Das to clarified about the contradictory statements coming from the organisation on the issue, he had said that members of ISKCON are deeply hurt by the statements of Surleen Kaur, and the organization will not tolerate such offensive statements. He further said that ISKCON has noted the apology issued by Shemaroo, and “ISKCON has taken the offensive statements seriously and is considering further action”. Thereby again contradicting the Director of Communications.

Perhaps to establish clarity in the matter, now ISKCON has issued a statement on its official Twitter account, which echoes the last statement of Radharamn Das. They said, “The members, devotees, followers of ISKCON are deeply hurt and aggrieved by the false statement made by Surleen Kaur on her show which was produced by Shemaroo. ISKCON is a respectable organization and will not tolerate such a false and offensive statements. ISKCON has seen the apology issued by Shemaroo in relation to the same. ISKCON has taken the false and offensive statement very seriously and therefore ISKCON’s Governing Body is considering appropriate further action.”

This statement confirms that the ISKCON has not yet decided to accept the Shemaroo apology and drop the complaint against them. They have asserted that they have taken the comments made in the video very seriously, and the governing body of the organisation is considering appropriate action. It is expected that the organisation will inform their final decision in the matter soon.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsISKON, ISKCON comedy, hindu porn, ISKON comedy

Latest News

News Reports

Shemaroo’s Surleen Kaur video controversy: ISKCON issues a third statement in a span of 28 hours, here are what all three statements say

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCOM have noted Shemaroo's apology but have taken Surleen Kaur's comments very seriously, and they are considering appropriate action.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The Dark Side of ‘Stop Funding Hate’: Its antisemitic history, association with Jeremy Corbyn, Christian institutions and its hateful supporters

Nupur J Sharma -
Stop Funding Hate is an organisation registered in the United Kingdom seeking to dictate the coverage of Indian media.
Read more
News Reports

‘No salary for healthcare workers since December 2019’: Hospital staff in Pune forced to protest

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Pune had reported 116 cases of the Chinese virus. As such, the total tally in the city has risen to 7,314.
Read more
News Reports

Opposition leaders and leftist journalists circulate fake news about substandard PPE kits at AIIMS Delhi, PIB calls out the lie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Runjhun Sharma had falsely claimed that AIIMS doctors were provided with substandard N-95 and PPE kits
Read more
News Reports

Delhi-Moscow Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission returns after pilot found positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Air India Delhi-Moscow flight returned from Uzbekistan air after ground crew realised that one pilot has tested Coronavirus positive
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Anti-CAA riots accused Congress leader Ishrat Jahan granted bail of 10 days for her Nikah

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ishrat Jahan had moved to a Delhi court Thursday seeking interim bail for 30 days to get married.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Woman raped by Moulvi Aslam, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by using image of a saffron-clad Hindu priest and describing the perpetrator as...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim sorcerer claiming to relieve people of their miseries through his wizardry was depicted as a Hindu priest by media organisations
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale: ISKCON accepts apology of Shemaroo, says won’t pursue its case against the company for Surleen Kaur video that insulted ISKCON...

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCON further stated that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance to moral, ethical and legal values.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,708FansLike
355,608FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com