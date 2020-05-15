Friday, May 15, 2020
Home News Reports As she left hospital after treating Coronavirus patients, a pregnant nurse was raped by...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

As she left hospital after treating Coronavirus patients, a pregnant nurse was raped by an illegal migrant in Italy: Her 45-minute horror

The nurse recollected telling the accused that if someone came he would be arrested, but he kept trying to rip her jeans off, she said, furthering that her back was completely wounded and her neck covered in bruises. At one point he even attempted to kill her by putting his arms around her neck to choke her.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The Italian nurse was raped at a bus stop behind Naples main railway station in Italy
380

A pregnant nurse working with those suffering from psychiatric trauma after being hit by the deadly coronavirus pathogen in a hospital in Italy was brutally raped by an illegal migrant from Senegal as she waited for her bus at the Corso Arnaldo Lucci Metropark bus stop, just behind the city’s main rail station. She was attacked by the accused while she waited for the bus to return home after finishing her day’s shift of treating the coronavirus patients.

The illegal migrant from Senegal was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping the 48-year-old nurse after she left work at a Naples hospital at around 3 pm.

Recounting the 45 minutes of horror the nurse said that she doesn’t know whether her physical pain or the mental pain was effecting her more. She said she would now try and struggle to move on and help other people who have experienced similar trauma in life. 

The pregnant nurse recollects that she begged the man to let her go as she was pregnant

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In what transpired, the pregnant nurse had reached the Metropark well before time and had an hour to wait because of the reduced transport services due to the coronavirus crisis. She says there was no one around as she waited for her bus. 

She recollects that it was around 3 pm when she was waiting at the deserted Corso Arnaldo Lucci Metropark bus station, suddenly the accused jumped over the fence and started sprinting towards her. Initially, thinking him to be a robber the nurse tried to give him her purse but before the nurse could understand the accused grabbed her by the arm and pinned her to the ground, gagging her with his hand.

She said: “He would put his hands everywhere and would get angry every time I was defending myself.” The nurse recollects that she begged the man to let her go as she was pregnant and was struggling to breathe but he did not stop assaulting her.

“He kept repeating ‘let me do what I want or I’ll kill you. Stand still and don’t scream’. He was double my size and all his weight was on my back. He got angry because my jeans were too tight and he couldn’t take them off,” the nurse was quoted by La Repubblica, an Italian daily as saying.

The accused attempted to even kill the nurse

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The nurse recollected telling the accused that if someone came he would be arrested, but he kept trying to rip her jeans off, she said, furthering that her back was completely wounded and her neck covered in bruises. At one point he even attempted to kill her by putting his arms around her neck to choke her.

The illegal migrant continued to assault her for almost 45 minutes until a bus arrived and the driver noticed what was going on and started screaming. By then, the Army arrived and surrounded the attacker until the police got there and took him into custody.

The police took the woman to the hospital and informed her husband. The nurse says she hasn’t yet gone back to work. She added that her husband feels guilty and helpless for not being able to protect her and the incident has devastated the entire family. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

Myanmar hands over 22 militants to India after being persuaded by NSA Ajit Doval, reflecting deepening ties between the two countries

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of the Myanmar Government to hand over insurgents is the result of enhanced defence and intelligence co-operation.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Massive lockdown violation in Coronavirus hotspot Jali Kothi, five including Yusuf Badshah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
13 individuals have tested positive for Coronavirus thus far in Jali Kothi, Meerut and the area has been declared a hotspot.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: When flights resume, airlines may mandate the usage of full PPEs, including face shields for cabin crew members, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, it will be mandatory for each crew member of Indigo to wear a surgical mask, gloves, face shields along with a gown or a bodysuit. Vistara is planning to have its cabin crew wear a lap gown, face mask and face shield.
Read more
News Reports

UP government to monitor people buying cold, cough and fever medicines, asks medical stores to collect information of buyers and send to govt

OpIndia Staff -
Medical stores will have keep details of people buying fever, cough and cold medicines and send to the health department on daily basis
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,946FansLike
332,309FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com