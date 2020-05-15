A pregnant nurse working with those suffering from psychiatric trauma after being hit by the deadly coronavirus pathogen in a hospital in Italy was brutally raped by an illegal migrant from Senegal as she waited for her bus at the Corso Arnaldo Lucci Metropark bus stop, just behind the city’s main rail station. She was attacked by the accused while she waited for the bus to return home after finishing her day’s shift of treating the coronavirus patients.

The illegal migrant from Senegal was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping the 48-year-old nurse after she left work at a Naples hospital at around 3 pm.

Recounting the 45 minutes of horror the nurse said that she doesn’t know whether her physical pain or the mental pain was effecting her more. She said she would now try and struggle to move on and help other people who have experienced similar trauma in life.

The pregnant nurse recollects that she begged the man to let her go as she was pregnant

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In what transpired, the pregnant nurse had reached the Metropark well before time and had an hour to wait because of the reduced transport services due to the coronavirus crisis. She says there was no one around as she waited for her bus.

She recollects that it was around 3 pm when she was waiting at the deserted Corso Arnaldo Lucci Metropark bus station, suddenly the accused jumped over the fence and started sprinting towards her. Initially, thinking him to be a robber the nurse tried to give him her purse but before the nurse could understand the accused grabbed her by the arm and pinned her to the ground, gagging her with his hand.

She said: “He would put his hands everywhere and would get angry every time I was defending myself.” The nurse recollects that she begged the man to let her go as she was pregnant and was struggling to breathe but he did not stop assaulting her.

“He kept repeating ‘let me do what I want or I’ll kill you. Stand still and don’t scream’. He was double my size and all his weight was on my back. He got angry because my jeans were too tight and he couldn’t take them off,” the nurse was quoted by La Repubblica, an Italian daily as saying.

The accused attempted to even kill the nurse

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The nurse recollected telling the accused that if someone came he would be arrested, but he kept trying to rip her jeans off, she said, furthering that her back was completely wounded and her neck covered in bruises. At one point he even attempted to kill her by putting his arms around her neck to choke her.

The illegal migrant continued to assault her for almost 45 minutes until a bus arrived and the driver noticed what was going on and started screaming. By then, the Army arrived and surrounded the attacker until the police got there and took him into custody.

The police took the woman to the hospital and informed her husband. The nurse says she hasn’t yet gone back to work. She added that her husband feels guilty and helpless for not being able to protect her and the incident has devastated the entire family.