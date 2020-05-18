Monday, May 18, 2020
Updated:

BJP President JP Nadda condemns targeting of independent voices on social media by state machinery in opposition ruled states

BJP National President JP Nadda extended his and his party's unconditional support to every BJP worker, supporter & well-wisher, who are being targeted.

OpIndia Staff

Photto- IndiaTv News
84

BJP National President JP Nadda, Monday, put out a series of tweets in which he condemned the state machinery in opposition ruled states for targeting BJP workers, supporters and independent voices on social media.

In his tweets, Nadda denounced how in the last few days, local administration in many states has been coming after those who have been critical of the local government, which he said is unacceptable. In a vibrant democratic country like India, every individual has the freedom to free speech and using force to scuffle dissenting voices does not befit those in power, Tweeted the BJP President.

“n the last few days, it has been observed that in opposition ruled states, the state machinery has been used unfairly to target BJP workers and independent voices on social media, critical of the local government’s handling of Covid. In a vibrant democracy, this is unacceptable”, wrote JP Nadda.

In his next tweet, JP Nadda maintained that the culture of debate and criticism of those in public life is an integral part of our democratic process but, using its power to scuffle dissenting voices is unbecoming of those in power. “Opposition should adhere to political arguments, when questioned on their failing”.

BJP National President JP Nadda extended his and his party’s unconditional support to every BJP worker, supporter & well-wisher, who are being targeted. “I want to assure every BJP worker, supporter & well-wisher, who is being targeted by those scared of their unprincipled politics getting exposed, that the BJP stands with you. We will defend your right to free speech and resist these tyrannical forces in the democratic framework,” said the BJP National President in his last tweet.

SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan asks opposition states to attack OpIndia

Today SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan was openly asking opposition states to attack OpIndia. Bhushan has earlier promoted soft porn website to spread fake news and score political brownie points.

Prashant Bhushan’s tweet

Twitter user Shashank Singh aka @pokershash questioned for over 6 hours by Kolkata police over a tweet

Recently, another twitter user @pokershash was interrogated for over 6 hours by Kolkata police based on a complaint filed against him by National Executive Member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Preeti Sharma Menon. Poker Shash was forced to go through this badgering for his response to Preetin S Menon’s crass tweet targeting Union Minister for Railways.

In a reference to an accident where migrants had lost their lives after being run over by a train while sleeping on railway tracks, Menon said: “Why are these migrants still walking? Doesn’t Piyush Goyal have a train to run them over with?”

Political commentator Shefali Vaidya faces ire from the left on Twitter

On April 15, a Shiv Sena leader Akshay Vijay Panvelkar had written to the senior police inspector of the Bandra Police Station, asking him to take action against political commentators Shefali Vaidya and Sunaina Holey, for speaking against the role of Tablighi Jamaat in endangering public health and safety and highlighting the failure of the Uddhav Thackeray government to prevent the massive gathering at Bandra.

It has been no secret how the left-liberal ecosystem has always tried to intimidate, harass and scuffle the voices of people with conflicting ideologies. Social media platforms have commonly become the hunting ground where several opposition politicians and several left-liberal personalities openly issue threats, resort to repulsive and abusive slangs to berate any individual who dares to think or speak differently.

Contact: info@opindia.com

