Saturday, May 23, 2020
Updated:

Even as coronavirus cases increase in Kerala again, Pinarayi Vijayan govt eases restrictions ahead of Eid

On Friday alone, forty-two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 216.

At a time when Kerala is seeing a rise in coronavirus positive cases yet again, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has decided to ease restrictions in the state ahead of Eid ul- Fitr celebration in the state.

According to the reports, the Kerala government has decided to ease restrictions ahead of Eid and relaxations have been given to shops to stay open till 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Muslims in Kerala and Karnataka will celebrate Ed-ul-Fitr on Sunday after completing 30 days of Ramzan ‘Roza’ fasting.

As Muslims could not sight the moon on Friday and the 30-day Ramadan ending on Saturday, Eid-ul-Fitr in Kerala will be celebrated on Sunday.

However, Eid-gahs or prayer gatherings will not be held anywhere in the state in view of the lockdown. Muslims account for 88.73 lakh of the 3.34 crore population in Kerala.

The ease of restrictions, especially ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid, comes at a time when the state has seen a rise in coronavirus cases again. Earlier, the state of Kerala had seen large recoveries of infected persons, however, since last week, there has been an increasing number of positive cases in the state.

On Friday alone, forty-two persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 216. Five people in Kerala have lost their lives due to the Chinese epidemic, according to the Health Ministry data.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in Kerala stand at 733. Nearly 512 positive patients have recovered in the state.

The ease of restrictions, especially ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid, comes at a time when the state has seen a rise in coronavirus cases again.
