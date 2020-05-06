The disappearence of the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un in mid April had stirred up a series of rumours and speculations about his death after a surgery gone bad. Since then the North Korean dictator has been in news on one pretext or the other. Today reports have emerged that he may have deliberately done this to pretend to be dead. He is said to have done this to reveal traitors.

According to a report by news agency WION, Kim might have faked his death to unmask people in his inner circle who were pinning hopes on grabbing power after his death. WION says that Kim may have done this to identify the leaks within his inner circle.

This is being viewed by many experts as a “classic Stalinist manoeuvre” to identify the so-called traitors within the inner circles. Countries ruled by dictators like Stalin or even Kim often legally require the people to observe absolute allegiance to the dictator and North Korea is no different.

It is being said that Kim Jong Un will now use the reactions or the prolonged silence during his disappearance to purge the “traitors” and those who were desirous of grabbing power after his death.

This coordinated propapaganda by Kim has also exposed to so-called “high placed sources” of several media houses and also of the highly placed intellectuals who had claimed that Kim had a life threatening illness or could even be dead.

Several detractors who had escaped from North Korea to South Korea were elected to the parliament there and were expected to provide accurate analysis of the political developments in North Korea.

One of the defectors, Thae Yong-ho, was North Korea’s deputy ambassador to Britain, where he managed secret funds for Kim. Thae fled to South Korea in 2016 and was one of a pair of defectors elected to parliament last month.

“I am aware that one of the reasons why many of you voted for me as a lawmaker is with the expectations of an accurate analysis and projections on North Korean issues,” Thae said in a statement. “I feel the blame and heavy responsibility.”

“Whatever the reasons, I apologise to everyone”, he said.

Kim Jong Un may have fled to his private villa with his ‘pleasure squad’ to avoid coronavirus

Recently, a report published by The Sun had claimed that the North Korean dictator was missing from the public eye because he fled to his private luxury seaside villa in Wonsan, located along the eastern side of the Korean Peninsula, along with a harem of 2,000 sex slaves, to avoid catching the coronavirus.

According to reports, satellite images showing luxury boats used by Kim Jong Un in addition to his personal train stationed near the Wonsan villa indicated that he was at the seaside resort.

North Korean leader made his first public appearance since April 11

On May 1, the North Korean leader made a first public appearance since April 11, amid the speculations of his bad health and possible death. North Korea’s government news agency KCNA issued pictures in which Kim Jong Un is seen inaugurating a company on Labour Day.

The news agency reported that the Leader had attended the completion of the fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital Pyongyang. This was the first official report on the dictator’s activity since April 11.

Rumors of Kim Jong Un illness and possible death

As per reports, Kim Jong Un presided a worker’s party politburo on April 11. The state media reported the next day that the leader had inspected fighter jets. After that Kim had vanished from the media reports of the country.

Speculations about his bad health and possible death emerged when he was found absent at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, who was the North Korea’s founder. The day is one of the most auspicious days for the country. His absence triggered many unconfirmed reports over his condition. An online media outlet, that is handled by North Korean defectors reported that the dictator was undergoing treatment for the cardiovascular procedure last month.

It stated that Kim, who is in mid-30, needed urgent treatment due to heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue. The rumours of his death triggered a volley of memes and jokes on the Internet including some who joked that he may have faked his own death to identify those who are celebrating.