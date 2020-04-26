Sunday, April 26, 2020
Updated:

Internet breaks into memes galore as rumours of death of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un gain momentum

There have been reports about rumours about death of Kim Jong Un after a surgery gone bad. Kim Jong Un had recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on 15 April.

OpIndia Staff

Social media flooded with memes amidst reports of Kim Jong Un's death (image: dailytelegraph.com.au)
As the rumours about death of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un after a possible botched up heart surgery gains momentum on social media, netizens flooded the Internet with memes and jokes over his sister Kim Yo Jong as possible new Supreme Leader of North Korea.

Some even compared her to former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. And when everyone has brought out the their dark side in their humour, how can the Ghana Pallbearers be far behind. The lockdown indeed seems to have brought forward the dark side of everyone. Netizens also trended ‘KimJongUndead’ hashtag with their memes. The lady in question in Ri Chun-hee, news presenter in North Korea who has an extremely dramatic way of presenting news. Here she is speaking on nuclear tests carried out by North Korea.

She had cried when she presented death of Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong II.

Kim Jong Un death rumours

There have been reports about rumours about death of Kim Jong Un after a surgery gone bad. Kim Jong Un had recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on 15 April. This raised speculations and rumours about his health conditions as, reportedly, only three days prior to the event, Kim Jong Un, underwent heart surgery. It is one of the biggest events of the year as it marks the birth of the nation’s founder, Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, Kim II-Sung.

Kim Jong-un has never missed the event, and it seemed very unlikely that he would simply choose not to turn up. Inevitably, his absence prompted speculation and rumours, none of which is easy to substantiate.

North Korea’s state media reported on April 11 that Kim attended a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and reported the next day that Kim “inspected a pursuit assault plane group”, however the state daily had not revealed the date of that visit.

The first report of illness

An anonymous source told the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that gathers information from informants inside the isolated nation, that they understood he had been struggling with cardiovascular problems since last August. However, his health reportedly “worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu”. This was, reportedly, because of excessive smoking, obesity and overwork. This led to a chain of reporting by international media on a single-sourced story.

Later some reports emerged that intelligence agencies in South Korea and the US were monitoring the claim. Post this news, rumours started brewing as US media reported that Kim Jong Un was “gravely ill” post-surgery.

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un:

North Korea tightly controls any information surrounding its leader, who is treated almost like a deity there, and gathering intelligence out of the country is hardly possible.

Kim, believed to be 36-year-old, took power upon his father’s death in December 2011 and is the third generation of his family to rule the country.

Known to be a heavy smoker, Kim has been shown in state media in recent months appearing at military drills and riding a white horse on the country’s revered Mt. Paektu, where state propaganda says his grandfather used as a guerrilla base to fight Japanese colonial occupiers.

In 2014, Kim Jong Un disappeared for 40 days from early September, which had also sparked a torrent of speculation then, including that he had been ousted in a coup by other political grandees. Then he re-appeared, pictured with a cane. State media at the time admitted he was suffering from an “uncomfortable physical condition”, but did not address rumours that he was suffering from gout.

