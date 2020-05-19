Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Lockdown 4.0: Public transport, taxi services start in several cities, shops opened with specific social distancing orders

Shops, markets opened in Uttar Pradesh, following relaxations by the state government. All shopkeepers have been mandated to wear masks, keep sanitizers at the shop and they are issued orders not sell to those who are not wearing masks.

As lockdown 4.0 starts, a number os services and businesses are opened across the country
Image Source: ANI
A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs eased restrictions during the lockdown 4.0, services resume in a limited capacity across the country. On Thursday, most of the activities were allowed by state governments as part of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The Lockdown 4.0, which came into effect on Wednesday, saw shops and markets open and autos, buses and cabs operating within the state guidelines. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and religious congregations will remain closed till May 31.

Auto, taxi services, and cab services like Ola and Uber have been allowed to resume gradually. Uber announced that its services will be available in 35 cities while Ola cabs will operate in Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Assam, as per an ET report.

Barbershops have been permitted to open in the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31. The public transport services began its operation in various states and all kinds of shops except in containment zones opened on Thursday morning. However, hotels, restaurants and clubs for catering food to the public will not be opened for service, but they could provide ‘takeaway’ foods.

In Delhi, public transport was allowed to operate with limited capacity. However, two-wheelers are allowed to ply on the roads with a single rider as no pillion riding is being allowed. Shops in markets also opened in the national capital.

Buses will be allowed to run with not more than 20 passengers, while auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will ply with one passenger each. 

In Karnataka, the government has allowed resumption of public bus services in the state during the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown. Thermal screening of passengers was conducted before passengers boarded buses, social distancing norms being followed at various bus stations in the state.

In Bengaluru, a number of morning walkers were seen at Cubbon Park and Lalbagh Botanical Garden as parks open on Wednesday. The non-AC buses will be operated by government and private business to resumed its operations across the state, except in containment zones. Only 30 persons will be allowed to travel in a bus to maintain social distancing.

Reportedly, the Haryana Government has decided to start bus services on various routes for commuters to travel from one state to another. The state government has also written to various regarding easing of inter-state travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, India’s total coronavirus tally climbed to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recoveries and 3,163 deaths, according to Health Ministry. The country recorded 4,970 fresh coronavirus cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours.

