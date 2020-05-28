The health department of the Madhya Pradesh has decided to impose a penalty of rupees 2000 on the first time violators of the home quarantine.

A large number of migrant workers are returning home from other states are being put under quarantine. The majority of them are put under home quarantine who are often seen violating the quarantine norms. That has increased the risk of spreading if some of them are infected with the virus.

The state of Madhya Pradesh is already reporting a surge in the number of cases of coronavirus on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the return of migrants from the other states, some of them from red zones, has created a possible risk of the increasing number of cases in the state.

State health Commissioner Faiz Ahmad Kidwai ordered all the district magistrates to seek the consent of all those who are under home-quarantine. It is decided that those who will violate the home quarantine for the first time will be fined for 2000 rupees and if the same person is caught violating the quarantine protocol again, then he/she will be put under institutional quarantine.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 7261 cases of coronavirus till 28 May with a surge of 237 cases in the last 24 hours so far. 3927 persons have been recovered while 313 casualties have been reported due to Wuhan coronavirus disease.