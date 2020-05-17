Sunday, May 17, 2020
As coronavirus cases rise in Maharashtra, MHA deploys nine CAPF companies to replace state police personnel ahead of Ramzan Eid

Earlier, Maharashtra state government had officially requested the Central Government for the deployment of 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) to ease pressure on Maharashtra state police personnel.

OpIndia Staff

CAPF companies deployed in Maharashtra/ Representative Image
295

As coronavirus cases touches 30,000 – mark in Maharashtra, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday ordered to deploy nine companies in Maharashtra to ensure state police get respite from coronavirus-related duties ahead of Ramzan.

According to the reports, the Home Ministry has ordered the withdrawal of 10 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) from Jammu and Kashmir and sent nine such units to the worst-hit state. The 10 units comprising over 1,000 personnel are being withdrawn from the Jammu region of the Union Territory

Reportedly, the Home Ministry has released nine companies – four from the Rapid Action Force, two from the Central Reserve Police Force and three from the Central Industrial Security Force for deployment in Maharashtra.

The five companies for Maharashtra are drawn from the 10 units, which are being withdrawn from Jammu, the rest four companies will be released from the Mumbai-based unit of the RAF, CRPF’s specialised counter-riots unit.

To be deployed in worst-hit Mumbai, Pune

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the CAPF companies will be deployed in worst-hit areas of Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Amravati to give some respite for the state police from coronavirus-related duties.

“Some of their companies have come to Maharashtra. Their personnel have been deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Amravati and other places to ensure Maharashtra police gets rest,” Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra had requested 20 companies ahead of Ramzan

The request from the Maharashtra state government had come after some police personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus while performing the duty. The coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra is particularly grim, with as many as 1025 police personnel already tested positive for the contagion.

In a video message, Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh had said that the rampant infection and fatigue among the overstretched Maharashtra police forces has caused the state government to put in a request with the central government for the requirement of about 20 companies of central forces to ensure law and order is maintained in the state.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus epidemic in the country with nearly 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and more than 1,000 deaths so far.

