Thursday, May 28, 2020
Pakistan rants, issues statement ‘condemning’ the commencement of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

It is pertinent to note, that only recently, the Maldives, which is an Islamic country, had called out Pakistan's agenda against India and asserted that Islamophobia allegations against India are untrue.

Pakistan interferes in India's internal affairs yet again, issues statement 'condemning' the commencement of construction of Ram Mandir
Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan took to Twitter to interfere in India’s internal affairs yet again and fear-monger about India’s religious minorities even as Hindus, Sikhs and Christians continue to get persecuted in the Islamic Nation of Pakistan. In the statement issued by the Pakistan spokesperson, the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was ‘condemned’, calling the Supreme Court verdict in the matter ‘controversial’.

In the statement, it is alleged that the RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic. While alleging this, Pakistan, a country which is based on the tenets of religious hatred and the premise that Muslims cannot live alongside Hindus, forgets that India is indeed a Hindu majority country and just because historic wrongs perpetuated by Islamic invaders are being rectified now, it does not qualify to be called ‘Hindutva agenda’.

The Statement then says that the “controversial” Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Mandir case “shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that the minorities are not safe in India and they have to feat for their lives, beliefs and places of worship”. In this segment, Pakistan obviously forgets to mention that the Babri Masjid was actually built after a grand temple was razed to the ground and desecrated by Muslim invaders. That the structure is now being razed to the ground and a temple is being built is only righting a historic wrong committed by Muslim invaders.

Then, as usual, the statement issued by Pakistan calls upon the world community to hold India to account for perceived injustices to Muslims, when there clearly exists none.

It is pertinent to note, that only recently, the Maldives, which is an Islamic country, had called out Pakistan’s agenda against India and asserted that Islamophobia allegations against India are untrue.

Maldives has come out in defence of India at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet and called out Pakistan’s ‘rising Islamophobia’ propaganda against India. As per reports, Pakistan tried to push the narrative of ‘rising Islamophobia’ in India. The Maldives, however, called it out and said that isolated statements by motivated individuals along with the misinformation campaign on social media cannot be taken as the feelings of 1.3 billion Indians. 

Maldives Permanent Representative to the UN Thilmeeza Hussain said that alleging Islamophobia in the context of India would be factually incorrect. “Let me state that singling out India, the largest democracy in the world and multicultural society and home to over 200 million Muslims, alleging Islamophobia would be factually incorrect. It would be detrimental to the religious harmony in the South Asian region. Islam has existed in India for centuries and it is the second-largest religion in India with 14.2% of India’s population,” she said. 

The Maldives, which is also an Islamic country, said that India, in recent years, has developed stronger ties with Islamic nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Palestine. Prime Minister Modi has been given high civilian awards in these countries.

