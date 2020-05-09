Saturday, May 9, 2020
PIL filed in SC seeking directives for centre to move International Court of Justice against China for spreading coronavirus

the petitioner claimed that since a citizen cannot move the International Court of Justice and only countries can approach it, he has filed the a PIL in the top court of the country.

OpIndia Staff

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directives to the central government to approach the International Court of Justice for seeking reparations worth $ 600 billion from China for spreading the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in the country that has so far killed about 2000 Indians and caused extensive financial damages to its once boisterous economy.

KK Ramesh, a resident of Madurai in Tamil Nadu filed the PIL today in the apex court in which he has listed Centre, Law Ministry, Health, Social Justice and empowerment ministries as respondents. The litigant, in his petition, alleges that the coronavirus, which causes the highly contagious COVID-19 disease, was intentionally created in a laboratory in China.

“There is substantial evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Laboratory,” the petition said.

Apropos of the reason to file the petition in the Supreme Court, the petitioner claimed that since a citizen cannot move the International Court of Justice and only countries can approach it, he has filed the PIL in the top court of the country.

Alleging that it was a deliberate ploy of China to undermine the emerging economies in the world, the petition said, “China intentionally tried to hoodwink India and the world by chalking up the cause of coronavirus to the animal market while there’s overwhelming proof that suggests that it is a biological and chemical weapon to weaken the powerful economies in the world. It deliberately created the biological weapon that killed a large number of people around the globe.”

Citing the Article 32 of the Constitution of India, the petitioner read, “The current writ petition is filed as public interest litigation, seeking a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ or order or direction or any suggestion or observation or particularly in the nature of writ, instructing the respondents 1 to 4 to approach the International Court of Justice and file a case of $ 600 billion against the People’s Republic of China.”

Growing clamour from the international countries to hold China accountable for the pandemic

There is a growing clamour from the countries staggering under the economic and human toll of the coronavirus to hold China accountable for unleashing a deadly contagion in the world that has affected 4 million people globally and caused 275,000+ fatalities. While many countries have so far abstained from seeking damages from China, fearing economic retribution from Beijing, the United States has been particularly vocal in holding China’s feet to the fire for indemnifying the losses borne by the country due to coronavirus.

Recently, the American president Donald Trump replied in affirmative when asked if he is seeking damages from China for the coronavirus pandemic. Trump responded claiming he is seeking “very substantial damages” from China for the economic downturn induced by the COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

The sheriff of Louisiana state in the United States has also sued China for the economic damages caused by the coronavirus outbreak. A class-action lawsuit was filed by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards in the state of Louisiana on Friday on the basis of “economic damages” wrought by the Wuhan coronavirus.

Fox News Report claimed coronavirus originated in Wuhan Institute of Virology

Recently, a report published by Fox News makes a shocking revelation that the Wuhan coronavirus that has swept the globe was not a natural virus but a man-made one which was accidentally leaked by an intern working at the lab at Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Mounting an attack against China for its possible complicity in the spread of the virus, US President Donald Trump took cognisance of the exclusive report published by the Fox News which alleged that though the virus is a naturally occurring strain among bats and not a bioweapon, it was being studied in the Wuhan lab and was eventually leaked by an intern.

