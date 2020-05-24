Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home News Reports Pinjra Tod 'activist' arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

It is pertinent to note that earlier, another columnist with The Wire, Sharjeel Imam was arrested for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pinjra Tod 'activist' Natasha Narwal arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry
The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan, Pinjra Tod founder Natasha Narwal
16

Yesterday, the Special cell of Delhi police had arrested two women named Natasha Narwal and Devangna Kalita in the North-east Delhi riots case. The two women belong to the far-left activist group Pinjra Tod.

It was found that on February 22 evening Pinjra Tod members had mobilised local residents for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and directed them to gather at Jaffrabad metro station. “Anti-CAA protesters gathered at the metro station on February 22 night at 10 p.m. We thought they would gather at the old site at Seelampur service lane, which is around a kilometre away,” sources said.

It now turns out that both women arrested for inciting the Delhi riots were the founding members of far-Left group Pinjra Tod which was established in 2015. Pinjra Tod was started primarily in opposition to hostel curfews at Delhi’s colleges and universities, however, their far-left agenda has been evident since long.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

One of the co-founders of Pinjra Tod who has now been arrested for inciting the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Natasha Narwal was also a columnist with several Left-leaning online portals in the past.

Natasha Narwal had written three articles for far-left propaganda portal The Wire.

Articles written by Pinjra Tod founder Natasha Narwal for The Wire
Articles written by Pinjra Tod founder Natasha Narwal for The Wire

Harbouring deep-seated hatred and Hinduphobia, Natasha Narwal had also written for NewsLaundry during the release of the movie ‘Padman’.

Article written by Pinjra Tod founder Natasha Narwal for Newslaundry

Displaying her hate, Natasha Narwal in her Newslaundry article had written about a marathon organised by ABVP just before the launch of Padman which was flagged off by Akshay Kumar. The marathon was reportedly a race to demand that GST on sanitary pads be lifted by the government of India.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In her article, displaying staggering ignorance, Natasha had written:

“The RSS-affiliated outfit’s move for empowerment is at odds with its imaginations of a Hindu Rashtra in which a woman’s role is reduced to a biological reproducer of its members (“sons”); limited to mothers/wives/sisters in need of protection; contained into cultural signifiers who are the markers and reproducers of cultural boundaries/differences; and idolised into figures whose bravery is realised through self-sacrifice/erasure. In this imagination of the nation, women carry its burden every day, manifesting in diverse forms of regulations and restrictions that bind and cage her, in the policing of her autonomy and freedom that she has to negotiate and resist, and even internalise every day”.

Interestingly, in all her writings on the two platforms, while Natasha displays substantial hatred for Hindus and their traditions, even misrepresenting and lying about what the place of women is in the Hindu society, she seems to have stayed clear from any targeted criticism of women’s place in Islam and the Muslim community.

Delhi Police sent notice to Pinjra tod 

Earlier, Delhi Police special cell had issued notice to 50 members of the Jamia coordination committee, former office bearers of Congress’ student’s union, National Student union of India, far left ‘activist’ group Pinjra Tod for their alleged connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi that had claimed the lives of 53 people and had left, over 400 injured.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It was earlier reported that police believed that Pinjra Tod activists were present in the Seelampur-Jafrabad area on February 22 evening and urged the anti-CAA protesters at the dharna site and other nearby areas to make their anti-CAA protest more impactful by creating a roadblock at the Jafrabad Metro station road. According to the report, it was this event that finally led to a show of strength from the other side and eventually, led to the Delhi riots.

“The assessment is that there may have been two reasons behind getting the anti-CAA women protesters to shift from the small Jafrabad dharna to an arterial road. One, an attempt to create an alternative protest site in the apprehension of the Supreme Court moving to end the dharna at Shaheen Bagh, and second, to create a negative image of India coinciding with the US President’s visit”, a Delhi police source had told TOI.

The police also seem to believe that the Pinjra Tod activists were not only involved in their capacity of expressing solidarity with the protesting women but were instrumental in the escalation of the protests. Police sources have said that even if these activists are given the benefit of doubt, their involvement in an already tense situation is being seen as instigation and is being probed further.

Sharjeel Imam was also a columnist with The Wire

It is pertinent to note that earlier, another columnist with The Wire, Sharjeel Imam was arrested for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots. Sharjeel Imam had written about his toxic Islamic fundamentalism in The Wire long before he incited riots in Delhi where he had eulogised Jinnah in his article for The Wire. From his eulogy of Jinnah on The Wire, it is evident that Sharjeel does not find any fault with Jinnah’s conduct that led to the partition of the country. He does not even believe that partition was necessarily a bad thing. He says, “In order to demystify Jinnah and to resolve such contradictions, a fuller discussion of Partition should have been a part of our educational setup. However, it has been made impossible to know such a historic figure by attributing violence of Partition to him. This as an attempt by Congress to hide its failures to accommodate the genuine Muslim demands and aspirations for political proportional representation.”

Sharjeel did not stop there of course. He says that the ‘questions’ raised by Jinnah “are just the starting point of a larger debate which will inevitably take place again and again, as the situation of Indian Muslims is made to worsen.” He believes that Jinnah led a righteous struggle to protect Indian Muslims from Hindu rule. Also, Sharjeel goes to great lengths to prove that Jinnah was a leader of Indian Muslims. He says, “Indian Muslims, despite having been indoctrinated for generations now, retain some memory of Partition and Jinnah. For many of them, Jinnah is the author of Partition and yet one of the greatest leaders of “Muslim India” in the last century, who made the Muslim League into a national party by mobilising millions of Muslims across British India.”

He stated further, “Jinnah’s communalism is positive communalism as discussed above, and need not be understood through the contemporary meaning of the word. He did not believe that India was a nation, as is shown by the frequent use of the term ‘continent’ as well as ‘subcontinent’. He was merely representing one community in this grand ocean of communities, and in this process, he was trying to secure rights for all numerically inferior communities.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

World War-II veteran, Indian Army’s oldest artilleryman Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia passes away

OpIndia Staff -
Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia was a pioneer in developing surveillance and target acquisition in Indian Artillery after India's independence
Read more
News Reports

Two women activists of Far-left group ‘Pinjra Tod’ arrested in North-East Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
It was found that on February 22 Pinjra Tod members had mobilised local residents for protesting against the CAA
Read more
News Reports

‘Eid has the potential of becoming a super-spreader of Coronavirus’: South-African Muslim body urges Muslims to avoid Eid ceremonies and prayers

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa urged Muslims to avoid gatherings and ceremonies on Eid as it can become Coronavirus super-spreader
Read more
News Reports

“I am fully hopeful that we will restart international flights before August or September”, says Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Hardeep Singh Puri said that international flights will resume by August or September, or even before depending in situation
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Daati Maharaj for offering prayers at Delhi temple during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR has been filed under Sections 188, 34 and relevant sections of Disaster management act and epidemic diseases act.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
Opinions

23 May 2019 – more than just a counting day – when one won over innermost fears

Rahul Roushan -
It was not just Modi returning to power with a bigger mandate, it was a day when the ghosts of 2004 were buried.
Read more
News Reports

After being mocked, Ram Guha distances himself from the “action plan” that suggested all private property be considered ‘national resource’

OpIndia Staff -
One of the intellectuals who endorsed this 'action plan' was Ramchandra Guha but after much mockery, he has distanced himself from the action plan.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against street vendors, shops in Bengaluru for putting up saffron flags

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer named Maitreyi Krishnan has registered a complaint on May 18 against a Facebook post by 'Uttara Kannada Mandi' and claimed that the Facebook had allegedly put out photos of people putting up saffron flags.
Read more

Connect with us

227,810FansLike
347,469FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com