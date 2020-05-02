Saturday, May 2, 2020
Updated:

Punjab: Man drags police officer on his car’s bonnet for trying to stop the car during the lockdown

Other police officials chased the car and stopped it within 200 metres from the Chowk

OpIndia Staff

Man drags Punjab Police officer on car's bonnet in Jalandhar
Screengrab of the Contentious Video
97

On Saturday, a youth in Jalandhar reportedly dragged a Punjab Police officer, ASI Mulkraj, on his car’s bonnet after police tried to stop the car at city’s Milkbar Chowk to ask for curfew pass amidst the lockdown in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus. But the man refused to stop the car, after which ASI Mulkraj claimed the bonnet of the car to force him to stop. But even after that the youth didn’t stop the car and kept driving with the police officer hanging onto the bonnet of his car.

The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. The accused can be seen riding his car while ASI Mulkraj holds steadfast to the car’s bonnet. Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Gurudev Singh and other police officials chased the car and stopped it within 200 metres from the Chowk. The accused was escorted and then thrashed by two Punjab police officials.

Speaking to ANI, Investigating officer Suresh SInghr said: “A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn’t stop the car. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car’s bonnet when it didn’t stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance.” The police officer didn’t get any serious injury in the incident.

Nihangs chop Punjab Police officer’s hand

In a shocking incident on April 12 in Patiala, Punjab, a group of ‘Nihangs’ (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) injured two police officers and the chopped-off hand of another police officer at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala.

“They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said. Later, it was reported that doctors had managed to repair the amputated hand of ASI Harjeet Singh after a 7.5 hours long surgery.

Contact: info@opindia.com

