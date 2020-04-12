Watch: Punjab Policeman’s hand chopped-off by Nihangs for refusing to enter Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

In a shocking incident on Sunday in Patiala, Punjab, a group of ‘Nihangs’ (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) injured two police officers and the chopped-off hand of another police officer at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala.

According to the reports, a group of five ‘Nihangs’, armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials. “They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A video of the incident has now gone viral. In the video, it can be seen how Nihangs broke the barricade and attack the policemen. The chopping-off hands of ASI Singh can be seen in the video. (Note: contains gory images. Viewer discretion is advised.)

During the attack, ASI Harjeet Singh’s hand was chopped-off by the Nihangs while two other police personnel got injured. ASI Harjeet Singh has been admitted to PGI Chandigarh, said Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab.

“I have spoken to Director of PGI who has deputed top plastic surgeons of PGI for surgery, which just started. The Nihang group will be arrested and further action will be taken soon,” said Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab.

The Nihangs fled the scene after the attack, the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them. The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.