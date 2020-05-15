Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home Fact-Check Javed Akhtar fear-mongers about migrant labourers being stranded as Railways cancels train tickets up...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Javed Akhtar fear-mongers about migrant labourers being stranded as Railways cancels train tickets up to June 30th: Here is the truth

The central government on May 1, had started ‘Shramik’ special trains which are facilitating the return of migrant labourers back to their home states from the various states where they might be stranded due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Javed Akhtar fear-mongers about migrants being stranded as Railways cancels train tickets up to June 30th: Here is the truth
Javed Akhtar
592

Indian Railways has cancelled all train tickets booked during or before the lockdown for travel up to June 30th in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. According to a report published by India Today, the tickets of regular trains, which are being cancelled, were booked during the lockdown period when the railways were allowing bookings for journeys in June. As soon as the news surfaced, the usual suspect rushed to fear-monger and spread panic. One of the first people to do that was veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar who often confuses reality with fiction.

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to claim that “no trains till June 30th” would adversely affect the migrant labours.

Akhtar tweeted,  “The migrant workers want to go back n they have all the right to do so But the privileged class doesn’t want to let go their cheap labour. By unfairly trying to block their way aren’t we trying to turn them into bonded labour”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The clear assertion here by Javed Akhtar was that due to the trains being cancelled, migrant labours would also be stranded and would be unable to go home.

However, the truth is far from it.

Shramik trains to continue – Javed Akhtar fear-mongering needless

The Railways notification as reported by Moneycontrol.com clearly says that Shramik Trains and Special Trains that had started from May 15th would continue to operate and not be affected by this decision to cancel all tickets up until 30th June.

Order by Railways Ministry as reported by Moneycontrol.com

The order clearly states that tickets for regular passengers service including Mail/Express, Passenger and Suburban services have been cancelled till June 30th until further notice. It also says that all passengers are liable to get a full refund for their ticket.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, it also says that Shramik Special trains are to remain unaffected by this decision.

The central government on May 1, had started ‘Shramik’ special trains which are facilitating the return of migrant labourers back to their home states from the various states where they might be stranded due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Shramik trains – political mudslinging and tons of lies by Congress

On May 4 Congress leaders took to Twitter to claim that since the government is charging money for the railway fare of the stranded migrants going back home on Shramik Special trains, the party will chip in and bear the expenses for the same. This offer to pay for the migrants’ fare came two days after the Railway Ministry had clarified that the state and central governments are facilitating the movement of migrants through Shramik Special trains.

On May 2, 2020, the Ministry of Railways had clarified that no tickets will be sold at the railway station and that the movement of migrants is being arranged by the state governments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Defence Minister Rajnath warns about non-traditional threats in the sea, commissions three new coast guard vessels

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all the agencies related to maritime security must work mutual coordination.
Read more
News Reports

FIR No. 59: Delhi Police slams The Wire for ‘dull-witted’ fake news report, says journalist was in a ‘frenzy’ to allege ‘bias and discrimination’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has slammed The Wire for a report where the far-left propagandists had accused the Police and the Judiciary of bigotry against the Muslim community.
Read more
News Reports

General Secretary of Congress student wing NSUI makes Hinduphobic remarks on Facebook, deactivates account on being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Shokit Ali Shaheen, General Secretary of NSUI posted derogatory comments about Hindus on his Facebook page
Read more
News Reports

Hooghly violence: 125 people arrested and explosives recovered, prohibitory orders revoked

OpIndia Staff -
Communal clashes ensued in West Bengal's Hooghly district after Muslims in the locality allegedly refused to follow coronavirus lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,988FansLike
332,525FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com