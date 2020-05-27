Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Updated:

‘We are shocked at the brazen and desperate strong-arm tactics of the State Home Minister’, Republic TV accuses Maharashtra govt of vendetta

OpIndia Staff

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami (image courtesy: asianetnews.com)
Reacting to the series of threats and intimidation by the Maharashtra government, the Republic Media Network has issued a statement regarding the re-opening of old cases filed against the media network.

In a press release, the Republic TV network said that there were shocked at the brazen and desperate attempt by the Maharashtra government to target them after they did a series of programmes exposing the mess in Maharashtra regarding the coronavirus situation.

“We are shocked at the brazen and desperate strong-arm tactics of the State Home Minister,” said the media network in a press release.

The Republic TV also accused the Maharashtra government of re-opening cases against the media house after it exposed fake claims made by the Maharashtra government regarding the unavailability of trains.

The media network also said that the Maharashtra Home Minister has resorted to desperation after the media network highlighted his failure to investigate the Palghar lynching case and also his alleged close links with Yes Bank-DHFL scam accused Wadhwans.

Continuing its vendetta against the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, the Maharashtra government has dredged up an old case from 2018 and ordered a CID investigation into it. The case is related to alleged non-payment of dues by the Republic TV which allegedly forced two people to commit suicide in May 2018. Clarifying its position on the case, Republic TV stated that an inquiry was carried out and was closed by the court of law as no case was made out. Republic states that Akshata Naik was unable to provide any proof to back the allegations. Republic TV further stated that 90% of the dues were cleared and remaining were to be paid on completion of work.

“Despite multiple meetings, emails, letters and WhatsApp messages reaching out to CDPL (Anvay Naik’s company), Mrs Akshata Naik and Ms Adnya Naik regarding ARG Outlier Media Ltd’s willingness to ensure a full and final settlement, no concrete response has been received,” the statement says. Republic further alleges fabrication of facts.

Despite this, a CID investigation has been ordered by the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a case which was already closed by a court after investigation. Republic TV was served notice to appear for interrogation at a time when Maharashtra is struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Maharashtra Home Minister himself had taken to Twitter to threaten Republic TV and bully its editor Arnab Goswami by stating that a CID probe has been ordered against Republic TV network based on a complaint filed by one Adnya Naik for the alleged non-payment of dues leading to her father and grandmother committing suicide in May 2018.

Continuous harassment to Republic TV by Maharashtra government

Addition to the above, the Maharashtra government has also begun a new criminal investigation against the network and its chief Arnab Goswami. Fresh interrogation papers were also served to Republic TV for being critical against Maha Vikas Aghadi’s bungled response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The interrogation papers sent to the Republic TV is in connection with its coverage of the chaos in Bandra where a legion of migrant workers had congregated in gross violation of the lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, presumably for returning to their native places. 

Arnab Goswami being hounded by Maharashtra Police

Arnab Goswami has been hounded by the Congress party for weeks now after he referred to their interim President-Sonia Gandhi with her maiden name “Antonio Maino” on his show on Republic TV and questioned her silence on the brutal lynching of the Hindu sadhus in Palghar.

Congress party filed multiple FIRs in multiple places in their attempt to hound Arnab Goswami and the Maharashtra police, which is now under the alliance government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP questioned Arnab for over 12 hours. If that was not enough. the police then questioned the group CFO of Republic TV as well. And before the state machinery descended on Arnab, two Congress goons had attacked him and his wife while they were on their way home from the Republic TV studio. The police, in turn, refused to even add Congress’ name in the complaint lodged by Arnab Goswami.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

