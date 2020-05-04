Monday, May 4, 2020
Complaint filed against comedian Sanjay Rajoura for mocking Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting religious sentiments

Rajoura has a history of abusive behaviour, especially on social media.

OpIndia Staff

Aisi Taisi Democracy comedian Sanjay Rajoura (image credit: YouTube video screenshot)
A complaint has been filed against ‘Aisi taisi Democracy’ comedian Sanjay Rajoura for mocking Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting religious sentiments. A complaint was filed by Hindu activist and former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki with Mumba Police.

In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, Rajoura can be heard mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement about advancement of science and medicine in ancient India. “He said first plastic surgery took place in India. You know whose? Of Ganesh. Even if I believe that world’s first plastic surgery took place in India, at least you could’ve done a good job. This shows how you shouldn’t do such things after smoking up,” he said to an audience roaring with laughter.

Sanjay Rajoura and history of abuses

Rajoura has a history of abusive behaviour on social media. He has resorted to name calling and threatening other Twitter users only because they don’t agree with his views. He has also displayed his casteist behaviour on Twitter by abusing the Brahmin and Rajput communities.

Insulting Hinduism in the name of comedy

Comedians in India have often insulted Hindu gods and goddesses under the garb of comedy and creative freedom. Comedian Munawar Faruqui in a comedy video had used lyrics of popular Bollywood songs to mock Lord Rama over his 14 years of exile and portrayed Sita as an insecure wife suspicious of her husband Lord Rama’s loyalty towards her. Faruqui had also mocked Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus were burnt alive inside a train by a Muslim mob while they were returning from Ayodhya.

