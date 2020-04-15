Stand-up ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui has landed himself in a soup after an online complaint was filed with Mumbai Police against him for hurting the religious sentiments of people with his derisive remarks against Lord Rama and Sita. Hindu activist and former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki, who filed the online complaint, has asked the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Munawar for insulting Hindu God Lord Rama and Sita in his latest stand-up show.

“I, Ramesh Solanki, is filing this complaint against Faruqui Munawar for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses divine to my faith. He(Faruqui) has been continuously doing so on open platforms such as live performances and shows. His activities have offended my Hindu faith. This is intentionally done to incite communal disharmony. He has been mocking Shri Rama and Mata Sita in his videos. Request you to kindly look into the matter and file an FIR against him,” the complaint read.

In his recent stand-up ‘comic’ video, Faruqui uses lyrics of popular Bollywood scores to mock Lord Rama over his 14 years of exile and portrayed Sita as an insecure wife suspicious of her husband Lord Rama’s loyalty towards her.

Is this stand up comedy mulle @FaruquiMunawar?



You disgusting son of a …..



This man must be arrested immediately for hurting religious sentiments. Kindly look into it @MumbaiPolice , @Rajput_Ramesh



Pls RT, So that they'll notice.

Faruqui says, “The song- ‘Mera piya ghar aaya, ohh Ram ji’, Ram ji doesn’t give a f*ck about your piya. Ram ji is like I’m myself not been to home in the last 14 years.” Faruqui quotes another popular Bollywood song- “Ek do teen…tera” starring Madhuri Dixit from the blockbuster movie-Tezaab to allege that Sita is suspicious of Madhuri having a soft corner for Lord Rama.

While the ‘jokes’ made by Faruqui in the video are inane and cringe-worthy, they underline the increasing trend of mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in the stand-up shows. One pertinent point to note here is that only Hinduism is subjected to such derisive ridicule while other religions have largely been exempted from their contemptuous mockery, perhaps to preserve the secular fabric of the ‘humour’.

In 2018, a man named Paras Rajput had confronted ‘comedians’ Masoom Rajwani and Kunal Kamra for cracking offensive jokes on Hinduism. The incident is of 15th April 2018, when Masoom Rajwani insulted Hindu gods and goddess at canvas laugh club Mumbai. Paras Rajput immediately interrupted the show and filed the police complaint the same night. A video was put out by Paras Rajput people can be heard protesting against the offensive jokes made against Hinduism on the show.

A woman was heard in the video daring the comedians to crack offensive jokes against Muslims. The woman said, “You should be ashamed of that you are making such jokes being a Hindu yourself. Say something about Muslims at least once. Stand here and say something against Muslims. If you say even one word, there will be riots here. You are an educated Hindu, you should be ashamed of yourself.”