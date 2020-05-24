Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home Social Media Shashi Tharoor dons 'Thawb' and turns Arabic to wish Eid
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Shashi Tharoor dons ‘Thawb’ and turns Arabic to wish Eid

The exuberant tweet of Shashi Tharoor wishing the Arab on Eid, however, did not impress the netizens. At a time when a section of Arab Muslims has been indulging a series of anti-India propaganda, Shashi Tharoor's tweet appeasing the Arab world received ire across social media platforms.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shashi Tharoor in Thawb to appease Arabs
6

On Sunday, Congress leader and Member of Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to display his secular credentials ahead of the Eid. The Thiruvananthapuram MP not only wished Muslims of the country on the occasion of Islamic festival but also went a step ahead to wish his Muslim supporters in Arab world too.

In doing so, Shashi Tharoor ‘Arabized’ himself by posting an image of himself wearing ‘Thawb’. He posted the image on the micro-blogging site Twitter on the occasion of Eid.

“And for my friends in the Arab world,” read the tweet by Congress MP.

Tweet by Shashi Tharoor
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The exuberant tweet of Shashi Tharoor wishing the Arab on Eid, however, did not impress the netizens. At a time when a section of Arab Muslims has been indulging a series of anti-India propaganda, Shashi Tharoor’s tweet appeasing the Arab world received ire across social media platforms.

It is pertinent to note that there has been rising propaganda against India from a section of Muslims in gulf countries, who have joined hands with the Pakistanis, to spew venom against India. The troll accounts from the Arab world have cast aspersion on the country’s pluralistic credentials and have been propagating a false narrative asserting that Muslims in India were not treated respectfully.

The Indians living in Gulf were also targetted by a section of Muslims in the Gulf, backed by the ISI, who had resorted to pretending to be Arabs on social media to complain against these individuals by claiming they were ‘Islamophobes’.

The false propaganda against India came after the majority of the country’s population had voiced their anger against Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic seminary, which emerged as the most potent coronavirus super-spreader in India.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shashi Tharoor, without comprehending the inherent prejudice in Arab societies against India, unfortunately decided to appease the Arabs on the occasion of Eid.

However, social media users were quick to express the hypocrisy of Shashi Tharoor, who questioned his reluctance to wish Indians, especially people belonging to indigenous faiths on their respective festivals.

One social media user said that he did not see Shashi Tharoor wishing the Indians on Bhagwan Mahaveer Jayanti wearing a similar attire associated with Jainism and exposed his dubiousness even in wishing people during their festivals.

Reactions to tweet by Shashi Tharoor wishing Eid wearing Thawb

A user named SS Singh, raised a relevant point by hoping that Arabs would reciprocate to Shashi Tharoor’s gesture by wishing Indians on Diwali, Holi, Ram Navmi, Durga Ashtami, with similar photos and wearing a traditional Indian dress, Tilak etc.

Reactions to tweet by Shashi Tharoor wishing Eid wearing Thawb
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Another social media user Ballu Barjun also put out a similar concern just as SS Singh asking whether Arabs would reciprocate in the same manner just as Shashi Tharoor.

Reactions to tweet by Shashi Tharoor wishing Eid wearing Thawb

A user named Communal Communist, said the desperate act by Shashi Tharoor to appease Arab Muslims was nothing but ‘Cringe’.

Reactions to tweet by Shashi Tharoor wishing Eid wearing Thawb

Few other netizens had a humorous taken on the whole controversy. The social media users displayed their creativity to mock Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s theatrics on social media.

Reactions to tweet by Shashi Tharoor wishing Eid wearing Thawb
Reactions to tweet by Shashi Tharoor wishing Eid wearing Thawb

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Social Media

Shashi Tharoor dons ‘Thawb’ and turns Arabic to wish Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor 'Arabized' himself by posting an image of himself wearing 'Thawb'. He posted the image on the micro-blogging site Twitter on the occasion of Eid.
Read more
News Reports

As Muslims trend #EidMubarak1441H to wish Eid, here is what 1441H means according to the Islamic calendar

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Shashi Tharoor, many people posting Eid greetings on Twitter used the term 1441H, and some people were seen asking what does this mean.
Read more
Government and Policy

No more ‘J-K Police’ in Ladakh as Union Territory gets its own ‘Ladakh Police’ force, gets new symbols and insignia

OpIndia Staff -
The earlier usage nomenclature and insignias of 'Jammu and Kashmir' police, will henceforth be discarded in Ladakh.
Read more
News Reports

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs funding Palestinian Jihadists under the garb of Coronavirus aid: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Monitor noted that the United Nations (UN) had resorted to 'anti-Israel advocacy' instead of contributing to the humanitarian crisis.
Read more
News Reports

“They want to show lesser Coronavirus cases”, alleges doctors after BMC issues show-cause notice to a Mumbai doctor for recommending COVID-19 test

OpIndia Staff -
BMC had threatened to cancel the doctor's licence, in case he failed to respond to the contentious notice within 24 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Case registered against AIMIM MLA for abusing Dalit women, similar case filed against TRS MLA for attacking a local Dalit leader

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Shruthi alleged that Balala abused her in the name of her caste when when she had visited the house a victim Dalit girl.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
Opinions

23 May 2019 – more than just a counting day – when one won over innermost fears

Rahul Roushan -
It was not just Modi returning to power with a bigger mandate, it was a day when the ghosts of 2004 were buried.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against street vendors, shops in Bengaluru for putting up saffron flags

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer named Maitreyi Krishnan has registered a complaint on May 18 against a Facebook post by 'Uttara Kannada Mandi' and claimed that the Facebook had allegedly put out photos of people putting up saffron flags.
Read more

Connect with us

227,833FansLike
347,723FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com