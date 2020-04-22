The witch hunt against Indians in the Gulf countries has now taken an ugly turn as Pakistanis, quite possibly backed by the ISI, are now pretending to be Arabs on social media while ‘complaining’ to Prime Minister Modi of ‘Islamophobia’. An article in Organiser states that after the relentless anti-India campaign launched by some Indian Muslims in response to passing of Citizenship Amendment Act, the Islamists in the west have taken this opportunity to spew venom against the Indians in Gulf countries.

As per the report, Kerala-based Islamic extremists pioneered the hate campaign urging Arabs and law authorities to take action against the Hindus working in the Gulf as they ‘kill Muslims in India’. Various fake handles on social media have been created just with the purpose of spreading falsehood against India.

@RoyalOmanPolice @OmanAviationGrp @aviation_oman @MofaOman @LadyVelvet_HFQ @alnassar_kw Prashant joshi is in oman Working in Oman aviation(Muscut alhail north)as loading agent.He spreading hatred post/memes in FB also balming muslim community for virus spread.Plz take action pic.twitter.com/rRynR6ov9g — NRI's Against Hate (@hate_nri) April 20, 2020

It is a fact that the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi has contributed to as many as 30% of total coronavirus patients in India. The anger of general public is also due to the fact that many of these have hidden their travel history and also misbehaved with healthcare workers including molesting nurses and pelting stones at doctors and healthcare workers.

Indians turning on Indians

As per the report, various Islamic organisations based in Kerala used leading businessmen and religious leaders to influence the Arabs and fed them with fake narrative against India. Media platforms based out of gulf countries like GulfNews, Al Jazeera, Khaleej Times were used to spread misinformation about India and treatment of Muslims in India.

Pakistan joining hands with disgruntled Indian Muslims

A 2016 policy of Pakistan titled “Policy guidelines in view of the latest situation developing between India and Pakistan” had recommended having a ‘media coordination committee’ with select Journalists as members to “counter Indian propaganda” and specifically promote a media strategy. The policy also stressed on the need to hire International lobbyists and strategic communication firms to “change global narrative”. The policy document called for highlighting the “fault-lines” in the Indian society. They specifically mention Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits as “alienated” sections about whom narrative should be built. The Policy also called to target Modi and RSS ideology, and suggests reaching out to those in India who are “opposed to Modi’s extremism”. Policy specifically talked about reaching out to people in political parties, media, and civil society.

Hence, it does not come as much of a surprise that the “India is against Muslims” propaganda and narrative finds its support in Pakistan.

Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India ‘condemning’ the ‘hate’ against Muslims.

As can be seen above, Twitter account by th ename “H. H. Mona bint Fahad al Said” with a flag of Oman next to her name was earlier ‘pak__fauj’.

This @0Selfless is using DP of @TamimBinHamad and fooling Indian Madarsachhaps. 😂😂

Itni shuddh hindi to main bhi nahi bolta 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/PBq4PhEedl — Shash (@pokershash) April 21, 2020

Many such Twitter handles have sprung up in past few days.

Kakul Training Center is in Abbotabad Pakistan. Madarsachhap walo ka fir se kata hai 😂🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/CS6idfukeH pic.twitter.com/kYufHXHkux — Shash (@pokershash) April 21, 2020

Like one Kahlown Yasin pretending to be an Arab on Twitter is quite possibly from Pakistan. As Twitter detective @PokerShash discovered, Yasin is not a Sheikh but some random person from Pakistan working in the Gulf.

This @kahlownyasin is a Pakistani from Faislabad. works at Al Hamdaan Group. He is not any Sheikh or holds any power. Achha kaat raha hai Madarsachhaps ka😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1MWk7YhhoL — Shash (@pokershash) April 21, 2020

Many also changed their profile handles and pictures to that of a woman and pretended to be a Muslim woman condemning ‘atrocities against Muslims’ in India.

Sabina Fatima is actually Mukeem Durrani from Faridabad. Hope @FBDPolice and @police_haryana will take strict against him because he is son of a Policeman. @cmohry pic.twitter.com/tbtObxnjxo — Shash (@pokershash) April 21, 2020

Targeted attack on Indians, especially Hindus

Organiser report states that few NRIs had said that the attack against Indians, especially Hindus, in West Asia started much sooner but intensified during anti-CAA protests. Citing a migrant worker from Kerala, Organiser says that the cadres of Islamic outfits like PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami regularly target Indians in UAE, Saudi, Kuwait, Qatar, etc. In December 2019, an Indian doctor was reportedly expelled from Qatar hospital after a bunch of Islamists convinced the authorities that his support to CAA was anti-Muslim and communal.

Now, many are facing trouble because of expressing anger against Tablighi Jamaat members’ negligence and misbehaviour. That’s not it, Indians, especially Indian Muslims have been at the forefront of ‘hunting down’ so to say Hindus who are working in the gulf countries and having even slightly critical view about the Muslims.

Hi @DelhiPolice,



Please take note of a gentleman named Zaigham Murtaza from Delhi, who's constantly into reporting Indians sitting in Islamic countries for their FoE and putting all of them in harm's way.



The bloodshed in his profile header is pretty disturbing too. pic.twitter.com/wOd5oQtgTT — Prince Nuclear Nadal💥 (@TheAngryLord) April 21, 2020

Now Arab journalists started discussing Anti-Muslim hatred in India.



Global media should do more ground research in India and should publish more reports about on going hate campaign against Indian Muslims.#Islamophobia_In_India pic.twitter.com/qXDgroknFW — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) April 21, 2020

Few Arab twitteratis started talking against Hindutva and the entire Hindutva machinery started trembling. If only the Indian Liberals were not Hindtuva fanbois and fascist enablers, they would have done much bigger damage to Hindutva ideology. — ‏‎ابو السنغی شیخ علي (@OpusOfAli) April 21, 2020

Some Islamists also cheered the attack on Indians.

Many Indians, especially journalists, seem to have taken it upon themselves to make lives of fellow Indians difficult just because they could.

Tablighi is a subsect of one school of thought in Islam. Defending them or indulging in whataboutery over their behaviour does more harm than good to Indian Muslims, most of whom do not even belong to this subsect.