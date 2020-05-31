Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Congress supporters, Islamists attack Sonu Sood over conspiracy theory that he is a BJP stooge for arranging buses for migrants after he meets Maha Guv

Soon, he was attacked by Congress supporters who rushed to float conspiracy theory that Sood was actually a BJP agent doing the good work he has been doing to make the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government look bad.

OpIndia Staff

Sonu Sood attacked by Congress-supporters after he meets Maharashtra Governor, accuse him of being a BJP stooge for sending migrants to their hometowns (image courtesy: TimesNow)
392

Actor Sonu Sood is now under fire just days after being showered with praises for arranging for buses for migrant workers from Mumbai. Reason? He met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyar at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, May 30.

Sood reportedly briefed the Governor regarding his ongoing work to help the migrants reach their home state. The Governor, too, appreciated his efforts in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Soon, he was attacked by Congress supporters who rushed to float conspiracy theory that Sood was actually a BJP agent doing the good work he has been doing to make the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government look bad.

He was also compared with Anna Hazare, who started the India Against Corruption movement which eventually led to creation of Aam Aadmi Party.

He was also made out to be a villain because he was praised by Union Minister and how other BJP leaders reached out to him and helped him with his work.

It may be noted here that BJP leaders have been working across political lines and helping out. BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga has been helping migrants from other states stuck in Delhi with ration since the lockdown started. Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, too lauded his efforts.

Similarly, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also applauded his efforts.

No one floated theory of him joining the BJD, though.

He was attacked for being ‘upper caste Hindu’.

Soon, Congress machinery also started the ball rolling.

Some even cautioned that they should go slow on complimenting him because what if he ends up joining the BJP.

On Sunday, another theory was floated that since he helped All India Banjara Seva Sangh President Shankar Pawar, who had once had his picture clicked with PM Modi, in getting the migrants home, he is definitely a BJP stooge. In 2017, his son, Sunny Pawar, had fought the Thane polls as BJP candidate.

Clearly, helping a man whose son contested on a particular political party ticket in a municipal elections over two years prior, is a stepping stone for any Bollywood actor’s political journey. <sarcasm>

Sonu Sood helping migrants reach home

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been arranging for buses for migrant workers who have been stuck in other parts of the country to their home towns when the lockdown was announced amid coronavirus outbreak. He has arranged for hundreds of buses and sent thousands of migrant workers home. However, now all his good work is under a cloud of doubt by the a certain section on social media over conspiracy theories on his political leanings.

Advertisements

