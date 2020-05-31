Actor Sonu Sood is now under fire just days after being showered with praises for arranging for buses for migrant workers from Mumbai. Reason? He met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyar at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, May 30.

Real hero @SonuSood meets Maharashtra Governor @BSKoshyari today at Raj Bhavan. Mr Sood briefed the Governor about his ongoing work to help the migrants to reach their home states. Governor applauded Mr Sood's effort for his good work @NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard pic.twitter.com/FDtqSyXo0e — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) May 30, 2020

Sood reportedly briefed the Governor regarding his ongoing work to help the migrants reach their home state. The Governor, too, appreciated his efforts in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Soon, he was attacked by Congress supporters who rushed to float conspiracy theory that Sood was actually a BJP agent doing the good work he has been doing to make the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government look bad.

So finally Sonu Sood got his chance? pic.twitter.com/4bVd4TBZZE — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest) May 30, 2020

Anna Hazare was used to spread Hate against Congress

Sonu Sood is being used to take hate away from BJP

At a time when govt is demanding fitness certificate of buses 4m opposition camp.dis gentleman is getting planes for evacuation

India can't afford another Hazare



Sonu = Hazare pic.twitter.com/bqDW2JjBv9 — Ahmed Bilal Chowdhary ( احمد بلال چوہدری ) (@AhmedBilal_JK) May 31, 2020

He was also compared with Anna Hazare, who started the India Against Corruption movement which eventually led to creation of Aam Aadmi Party.

He was also made out to be a villain because he was praised by Union Minister and how other BJP leaders reached out to him and helped him with his work.

2. @vishals34171518, BJP Allahbad youth wing president (and definitely NOT a migrant labour) tweets a photo of himself with Sonu, boarding a bus "back home" and saying thanks. In what world is a brahmin BJP youth leader "stranded" & unable to find means to go back home himself? — Bruce Vain (@FeministBatman) May 30, 2020

It may be noted here that BJP leaders have been working across political lines and helping out. BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga has been helping migrants from other states stuck in Delhi with ration since the lockdown started. Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, too lauded his efforts.

It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 28, 2020

Similarly, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also applauded his efforts.

Thank Bollywood actor @SonuSood for coming forward to help #Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide #COVID19 lockdown, to reach home safe. His humanitarian gesture is indeed commendable. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 29, 2020

No one floated theory of him joining the BJD, though.

He was attacked for being ‘upper caste Hindu’.

10. Last but not least this whole thing is playing out in Maharashtra, a state BJP recently lost & which the pandemic has hit the worst. Using a citizen's efforts to point state govt's failure (ironically) & gather sentiment for when they buy MLAs is right up BJP's dirty alley. — Bruce Vain (@FeministBatman) May 30, 2020

Soon, Congress machinery also started the ball rolling.

Why is it that no Bjp ruled state demanded fitness certificates and other details of busses arranged by Sonu Sood to send back #MigrantLabourers to their homes ? — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) May 31, 2020

He's doing a great job but that doesn't mean he's opposed to the regime or that he's an INC supporter. Acknowledge his work but don't go overboard or pin any hopes on him for a political endorsement — आत्मनिर्भर लिबरल मंत्री (@LiberalMantri) May 28, 2020

Some even cautioned that they should go slow on complimenting him because what if he ends up joining the BJP.

On Sunday, another theory was floated that since he helped All India Banjara Seva Sangh President Shankar Pawar, who had once had his picture clicked with PM Modi, in getting the migrants home, he is definitely a BJP stooge. In 2017, his son, Sunny Pawar, had fought the Thane polls as BJP candidate.

Shankar Sevia Pawar, campaigning for son Sunny Pawar back in 2017 when he contested Thane polls as a BJP candidate. Sufficient to prove his BJP connection @SaketGokhale pic.twitter.com/pbBdIJZkRt — Nitten Gokhaley (@SimplyNitten) May 31, 2020

Sorry.He is not doing any job. — Raju Parulekar (@rajuparulekar) May 31, 2020

This is another picture of the man in white with Sonu Sood – this time with Modi ji. He’s Shankar Pawar – President of All Indian Banjara Seva Sangh. pic.twitter.com/NBW8bYGgTH — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) May 31, 2020

Clearly, helping a man whose son contested on a particular political party ticket in a municipal elections over two years prior, is a stepping stone for any Bollywood actor’s political journey. <sarcasm>

Sonu Sood helping migrants reach home

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been arranging for buses for migrant workers who have been stuck in other parts of the country to their home towns when the lockdown was announced amid coronavirus outbreak. He has arranged for hundreds of buses and sent thousands of migrant workers home. However, now all his good work is under a cloud of doubt by the a certain section on social media over conspiracy theories on his political leanings.