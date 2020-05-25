BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga has kicked up a storm once again by reiterating that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who is responsible for the murder of thousands of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Monday, Bagga took to Twitter to share an old video clip where former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi appears to be justifying the murder of thousands of Sikhs by stating that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.

Murdrer Rajiv Gandhi justifying his Sins in Congress Rally#RajivGandhiIsMurderer pic.twitter.com/4AzUJQvjN7 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 25, 2020

The big tree here being his mother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards. After the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, widespread anti-Sikh riots engulfed the country, especially the northern states of India.

“Congress is sending a message that anyone who speaks against ‘The Family’, we will silence. It is well coordinated. Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Chaudhary, Sambit Patra and now I. FIRs against four people in one month’s time and all are in states which are ruled by Congress or Congress ally like Maharashtra. Congress wants to give out a message that if you speak up against one Family, we will threaten you, file a case against you and harass you,” Bagga said while speaking to OpIndia.

Speaking on relevance of bringing up Rajiv Gandhi’s statement, after over 35 years, Bagga said that it is important because the ones who killed the Sikhs are still alive. “If Congress leaders can call the current Prime Minister ‘Maut ka saudagar’ and use lowly language like referring to him as cockroach, people today need to know that the one who who portrayed as a hero is not one. They have even gone to the extent of seeking Pakistan’s help to remove PM Modi from the chair. Ask any Sikh family and they will tell you who is responsible for 1984,” he said.

Pointing out the hypocrisy of champions of freedom of speech, Bagga said that the ‘Award Wapsi gang’ will always be silent when Congress tries to silence those who talk about Rajiv Gandhi and The Family. “Whenever action was taken against Kanhaiya Kumar who raised anti-India and pro-Afzal slogans and those who wanted to dig grave of Hindutva, these people suddenly come out of nowhere to talk about freedom of speech and expression. But the moment such someone is being silenced to speak up on Rajiv Gandhi, they all become silent. They are the biggest hypocrites,” he said.

Speaking on the legal course of action he has taken regarding the current FIR, Bagga said, “Legally the advocate will see but I stand by my statement. Rajiv Gandhi was involved in the murder of the Sikhs. If he were not involved, how did Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar get so much power? And why were they given ministerial positions after the riots as rewards?”

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is currently serving life term for his role in 1984 riots. Jagdish Tytler, too, was accused but wasn’t convicted. Similarly, Kamal Nath was also accused of leading a mob near Rakabganj Gurudwara where 2 Sikhs were burnt alive.

Bagga has been actively involved in relief work related to coronavirus outbreak. He has been making use of social media to help out those in need, irrespective of their background or political leanings. When asked whether such controversy might mar the good work he has been doing, Bagga said, “I am a political activist. My responsibility to raise the voice of my people who have not got justice till now. It has been over 35 years. If I am helping the ones who need ration today, what about those thousands of people who were left to fend for themselves so many years back? What about their justice? I live 300 metres away from this place called ‘Widow Colony’ which was settled by Congress after 1984. If no one killed those Sikhs, how did this colony of widows came into existence? Coronavirus relief work is independent of my fight for justice for Sikhs.”

Congress silencing critics

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Pankaj Wadhwani has filed an FIR against Bagga for ‘insulting remarks’ against Rajiv Gandhi. Similarly, earlier this month, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was booked on charge of ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on basis of a complaint lodged by Chhattisgarh Congress leader Poornachand Padhi. Recently, an FIR was filed against Zee News’ Sudhir Chaudhary after he had reported on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ and exposed its modus-operandi on a TV show. Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami was also hounded by Mumbai Police for questioning Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar sadhu lynching.