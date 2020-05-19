Taliban clarifies that it will not interfere in India's internal affairs

On Monday, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), reportedly debunked fake tweets suggesting that the Taliban was interested in ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ or Holy War against India. He said, “India is not relevant to the Islamic Emirate.” Suhail added that the Taliban’s policy regarding the neighbouring countries is clear and that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

Screenshot of the original Tweet along with Google translation

Reportedly, the fake tweets had claimed that the Taliban wanted to take Kashmir from the ‘infidels’ and that there was no scope of friendship between the Islamic terror group and India. Following the clarification by the official spokesperson, it becomes clear that the Taliban will not toe Pakistan’s line on Kashmir.

In early May, Suhail Shaheen told WION that it has ‘positive relations’ with India based on ‘national interest’ and ‘mutual respect.’ He had also praised India’s contribution to the reconstruction of the Islamic Republic. He reiterated that the Taliban has no agenda outside its territory in Afghanistan. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has also appreciated India for being one of the biggest donors and its cooperation in the development of the country. “We expect India and other neighbouring countries to play a significant role in the Afghan peace process”.

Taliban and US sign peace deal

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On February 29, the United States and Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar after months of negotiations between both sides, potentially ending the war in the country that is going on for 18 years. The deal was signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with US Secretary of State Mr. Mike Pompeo as a witness.

The deal had four parts – withdrawal of American and NATO Troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, a guarantee that the Taliban will not launch attacks on the USA and its allies from Afghanistan, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations between Taliban and Afghan government, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.