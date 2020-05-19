Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Home News Reports “No interference in the internal affairs of any country”, Afghan Taliban rubbishes claims of...
News Reports
Updated:

“No interference in the internal affairs of any country”, Afghan Taliban rubbishes claims of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ in Kashmir

Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) debunked fake tweets suggesting that the Taliban was interested in 'Ghazwa-E-Hind' or Holy War against India.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Taliban clarifies that it will not interfere in India's internal affairs
Suhail Shaheen (left), Taliban in Afghanistan (right)
157

On Monday, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), reportedly debunked fake tweets suggesting that the Taliban was interested in ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ or Holy War against India. He said, “India is not relevant to the Islamic Emirate.” Suhail added that the Taliban’s policy regarding the neighbouring countries is clear and that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

Screenshot of the original Tweet along with Google translation

Reportedly, the fake tweets had claimed that the Taliban wanted to take Kashmir from the ‘infidels’ and that there was no scope of friendship between the Islamic terror group and India. Following the clarification by the official spokesperson, it becomes clear that the Taliban will not toe Pakistan’s line on Kashmir.

In early May, Suhail Shaheen told WION that it has ‘positive relations’ with India based on ‘national interest’ and ‘mutual respect.’ He had also praised India’s contribution to the reconstruction of the Islamic Republic. He reiterated that the Taliban has no agenda outside its territory in Afghanistan. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has also appreciated India for being one of the biggest donors and its cooperation in the development of the country. “We expect India and other neighbouring countries to play a significant role in the Afghan peace process”.

Taliban and US sign peace deal

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On February 29, the United States and Taliban signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar after months of negotiations between both sides, potentially ending the war in the country that is going on for 18 years. The deal was signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar with US Secretary of State Mr. Mike Pompeo as a witness.

The deal had four parts – withdrawal of American and NATO Troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, a guarantee that the Taliban will not launch attacks on the USA and its allies from Afghanistan, beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations between Taliban and Afghan government, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Bihar: 8% of initial lot samples from migrant workers returned to state tested coronavirus positive so far, similar patterns in Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -
Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, "With thousands still returning home every day, we do not have the infrastructure to put all of them in institutional quarantine."
Read more
News Reports

Man hangs by balcony railing as he tries to jump off over fight with wife over spiciness in food, rescued by neighbours. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Video of the man hanging from the balcony of his apartment in Ahmedabad's Chandkhela area has now gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

“They demand we stop worshipping Hindu deities and worship only Babasaheb”, says a Dalit family alleging attack by Bhim Army members in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
The Dalit family alleged that Bhim Army entered the temple and asked to remove the saffron flag bearing an image of Bajrang Bali
Read more
Political History of India

The Tragedy of 19 May 1961: When 11 Bengalis lost their lives for their mother tongue

avisheksen07 -
The significance of the 19th day of May 1961 is probably as alien a concept to the modern-day Bengali of Kolkata, as civilization is to a Vandal.
Read more
News Reports

In Arnab v Antonia, this round goes to Goswami: SC extends protection by three weeks, emphasises importance of freedom of the press

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dealt a great blow for Arnab Goswami in his ongoing tussle against Sonia Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

“No interference in the internal affairs of any country”, Afghan Taliban rubbishes claims of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ in Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Following the clarification by the Taliban, it becomes clear that the Taliban will not toe Pakistan's line on Kashmir.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more

Connect with us

226,890FansLike
341,555FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com