On Tuesday, armed terrorists reportedly carried out an attack at a maternity clinic run by Doctors Without Borders (French: Medecins Sans Frontieres) at Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. This resulted in a gun battle between the armed terrorists and the Afghan security and police forces.

Four people have been injured. A doctor who fled the hospital informed BBC that 140 people were stuck inside the hospital at the time of the attack. The area of Dashti Barchi, a Shia dominated area, has been the subject of Islamists attacks in the past as well.

According to German Press Agency, a security official informed that he heard explosion and gunshots, following the entry of military personnel in the hospital. Black smokes can be seen rising from the hospital in pictures of the terror attack.

Afghan authorities send special forces to defend hospital in Kabul after it came under attack by gunmen

A Spokesperson of the Afghan Interior Ministry, Marwa Amini, informed that “special forces” have been deployed in the area and that the situation has been brought under control. Another spokesperson Tareq Arian said that 80 women and infants were evacuated by the forces when the gunbattle between the armed group and security forces were on.

Taliban denies Responsibility

Moreover, information on the gunmen or the number of casualties has not been made available so far. It is not clear why the 100-bed hospital was attacked by the gunmen. Radical Islamist group Taliban has denied involvement in the attack. They have reportedly decided to not target urban centres but only Afghan security forces.

Islamic State attacks Gurdwara in Afghanistan

In March this year, armed terrorists and suicide bombers attacked a Gurudwara in the Shor Bazar area in Kabul. Armed terrorists and suicide bombers attacked a Gurudwara in the Shor Bazar area in Kabul. 25 people were reportedly been killed in the attack so far. The Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the attack. India condemned the cowardly attack and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims.