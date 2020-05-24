Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home News Reports UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs funding Palestinian Jihadists under the garb of...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs funding Palestinian Jihadists under the garb of Coronavirus aid: Report

According to the NGO Monitor, several activities of the OCHA do not align with their mission to respond to the humanitarian crisis caused due to the Coronavirus outbreak in West Bank and the Gaza Strip. OCHA, in its situation report, noted that Israel has allowed media supplies in Gaza.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
United Nations in soup over allegations of funding terror outfits in Palestine
OCHA logo (left), PFLP Terrorist (right)
96

International aid worth millions of dollars provided to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for coronavirus emergency response in Palestine has been transferred to Islamic terrorist organisations, reported The Jerusalem Post.

As per the report, a research institution named NGO Monitor has found that several organisations funded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and OCHA are linked to the People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The group is recognised as a terror outfit by several countries such as the EU, the US, and Canada. Several countries including Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Norway, Sweden, Spain, and the UK, are part of the Palestine emergency response plan.

United Nations accused of funding Terror Outfits

Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC), Health Work Committees (HWC), Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC), Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), and Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) are some of the NGOs, with links to PFLP, which are funded by the OCHA.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, several members of the PFLP were arrested in 2019 for the gruesome killing of Rina Schnerb (17). For instance, Waleed Hanatsheh who is now standing trial for the murder of Schnerb was HWC’s Financial and Administration Director while another man Samer Arbid who served as UAWC’s financial director has also been indicted.

Is Humanitarian aid a cover-up?

According to the NGO Monitor, several activities of the OCHA do not align with their mission to respond to the humanitarian crisis caused due to the Coronavirus outbreak in West Bank and the Gaza Strip. OCHA, in its situation report, noted that Israel has allowed media supplies in Gaza.

However, along with 18 NGOs, the UN body has made a ‘joint statement’, as a part of its Coronavirus response in Palestine, urging Israel to lift the blockade in Gaza to provide medical supplies. The report noted that the United Nations had resorted to ‘anti-Israel advocacy’ instead of contributing to the humanitarian crisis.

Reportedly, several organisations received funding from the UN body for letters and press releases. For example, Israeli NGO HaMoked wrote letters demanding the opening of Sheikh Sa’ed checkpoint and closure of Al Jib checkpoint. Another letter was written by the Association for Civil Rights to Benny Gatz, the leader of Blue and White party, demanding protection of ‘democratic institutions.’ While it had nothing to do with Coronavirus pandemic, it had something to do with Israel’s internal politics.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to Gerald Steinberg, the President of the NGO Monitor, the OCHA is motivated to procure funding to the contentious NGOs, ‘padding the statistics’ and not providing relief. He added, “Our report provides a snapshot of what humanitarian aid actually looks like in crisis situations and the accompanying shortcoming.”

Extremists exploiting lockdown, say United Nations

Earlier, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned that radical groups were exploiting the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic and intensifying their efforts on social media to recruit youth online. He said that extremists are trying to capitalise on the ‘anger and despair’ unleashed by the economic crisis caused by the virus to increase their strength.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Social Media

Shashi Tharoor dons ‘Thawb’ and turns Arabic to wish Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor 'Arabized' himself by posting an image of himself wearing 'Thawb'. He posted the image on the micro-blogging site Twitter on the occasion of Eid.
Read more
News Reports

As Muslims trend #EidMubarak1441H to wish Eid, here is what 1441H means according to the Islamic calendar

OpIndia Staff -
Not just Shashi Tharoor, many people posting Eid greetings on Twitter used the term 1441H, and some people were seen asking what does this mean.
Read more
Government and Policy

No more ‘J-K Police’ in Ladakh as Union Territory gets its own ‘Ladakh Police’ force, gets new symbols and insignia

OpIndia Staff -
The earlier usage nomenclature and insignias of 'Jammu and Kashmir' police, will henceforth be discarded in Ladakh.
Read more
News Reports

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs funding Palestinian Jihadists under the garb of Coronavirus aid: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Monitor noted that the United Nations (UN) had resorted to 'anti-Israel advocacy' instead of contributing to the humanitarian crisis.
Read more
News Reports

“They want to show lesser Coronavirus cases”, alleges doctors after BMC issues show-cause notice to a Mumbai doctor for recommending COVID-19 test

OpIndia Staff -
BMC had threatened to cancel the doctor's licence, in case he failed to respond to the contentious notice within 24 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Case registered against AIMIM MLA for abusing Dalit women, similar case filed against TRS MLA for attacking a local Dalit leader

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Shruthi alleged that Balala abused her in the name of her caste when when she had visited the house a victim Dalit girl.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
Opinions

23 May 2019 – more than just a counting day – when one won over innermost fears

Rahul Roushan -
It was not just Modi returning to power with a bigger mandate, it was a day when the ghosts of 2004 were buried.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against street vendors, shops in Bengaluru for putting up saffron flags

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer named Maitreyi Krishnan has registered a complaint on May 18 against a Facebook post by 'Uttara Kannada Mandi' and claimed that the Facebook had allegedly put out photos of people putting up saffron flags.
Read more

Connect with us

227,851FansLike
347,723FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com