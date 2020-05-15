Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports UP govt to demarcate places notorious for illegal cow slaughter and declare them as...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP govt to demarcate places notorious for illegal cow slaughter and declare them as hotspots as done for coronavirus cases

Issuing an advisory to all district police chiefs, range and zone in-charges on Thursday, DGP HC Awasthi directed them to identify places frequently reporting cow slaughter and declare them as hotspots.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
398

With the incidents of illegal cow slaughter rising during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Government has decided to tighten its grip on the perpetrators. The UP police have now decided to demarcate the areas which have been notorious for illegal cow slaughtering and smuggling and declare them as hotspots as done for coronavirus cases.

DGP issues advisory to all police chiefs, range and zone in-charges

Issuing an advisory to all district police chiefs, range and zone in-charges on Thursday, DGP HC Awasthi directed them to identify places frequently reporting cow slaughter and declare them as hotspots.

The police officers have been directed to identify the hotspots, prepare a list of perpetrators engaging in illegal cow slaughtering and smuggling and take prompt action in this regard. Officials have been asked to draw out a detailed plan of action as to how the task would be carried out.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In the advisory, the DGP furthered that after preparing the list, the perpetrators would be jailed and action against then would be taken under UP Gangster’s Act or even NSA could be invoked against such elements.

Expressing his displeasure for non-compliance of his previous orders in this regard the DGP reminded the officials that the incidents of cow slaughter have been to the rise in many districts, which needed to be tackled promptly.

Drawing the officials attention towards the seriousness of the issue, the DGP said: “These incidents also disturb communal harmony and pose serious law and order problem before the agencies”.

DGP HC Awasthi also asked the officers to identify the cops who were not strictly enforcing government directions and sack them from their post. If necessary, a departmental action against them could also be initiated, ordered the DGP.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The advisory also directed the police chiefs to develop an intelligence network which would help to identify which local police is helping the criminals and action against them could be initiated accordingly. The DGP has ordered that the police stations under which these areas of crime fall should be identified and punitive action against those should also be taken.

BJP legislator writes to CM Yogi Adityanath alleging incidents of cow slaughter and theft rising amidst lockdown

Recently, BJP legislator from Mahasi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, Sureshwar Singh, had written to state’s additional chief secretary (home), drawing attention towards the rising incidents of cow-slaughter and theft in the region amidst lockdown. He had alleged: “After lockdown, the incidents of cow slaughter are on the rise in Bahraich district. Except for calves and bulls, cows are seen in very fewer numbers.”

“Criminals are arrested and on the second or third day, released on parole,” the MLA said in his letter as he sought Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention in the matter.

Cow slaughter in Ghaziabad, police arrested main accused Momin and others

Illegal cow slaughtering and theft has become an ever-rising problem in the country. Recently, we reported how Ghaziabad police had arrested four members of a gang from the Loni area for allegedly slaughtering cows. A loader, tempo, knives and rope have also been seized from the accused. The main accused who was identified as Momin and has several cases of cow slaughter registered against him in Ghaziabad and Baghpat was arrested along with three of his accomplices, namely, Gyasuddin, Mohin and Shakeel.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In December 2018, the Ghaziabad police chief has asked the SHOs to track all the cases of cow slaughter registered in the last five years and book the charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 also called Gangster Act. The Act aims to prevent and cope with gangsters and anti-social elements.

According to reports, the cases under the Gangster Act would be filed against habitual offenders. In case charges are framed under this Act, getting bail becomes difficult and the police can apply for longer custody.

It is notable here that after Yogi Adityanath assumed office as CM of UP, he has attempted to address the menace of cattle smuggling and illegal cow slaughter in the state. The UP police had been ordered to apply the National Security Act and Gangster Act against organised incidents of smuggling and slaughter. UP also saw a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses operating in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Defence Minister Rajnath warns about non-traditional threats in the sea, commissions three new coast guard vessels

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all the agencies related to maritime security must work mutual coordination.
Read more
News Reports

FIR No. 59: Delhi Police slams The Wire for ‘dull-witted’ fake news report, says journalist was in a ‘frenzy’ to allege ‘bias and discrimination’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has slammed The Wire for a report where the far-left propagandists had accused the Police and the Judiciary of bigotry against the Muslim community.
Read more
News Reports

General Secretary of Congress student wing NSUI makes Hinduphobic remarks on Facebook, deactivates account on being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Shokit Ali Shaheen, General Secretary of NSUI posted derogatory comments about Hindus on his Facebook page
Read more
News Reports

Hooghly violence: 125 people arrested and explosives recovered, prohibitory orders revoked

OpIndia Staff -
Communal clashes ensued in West Bengal's Hooghly district after Muslims in the locality allegedly refused to follow coronavirus lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,988FansLike
332,525FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com