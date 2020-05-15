With the incidents of illegal cow slaughter rising during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Government has decided to tighten its grip on the perpetrators. The UP police have now decided to demarcate the areas which have been notorious for illegal cow slaughtering and smuggling and declare them as hotspots as done for coronavirus cases.

DGP issues advisory to all police chiefs, range and zone in-charges

Issuing an advisory to all district police chiefs, range and zone in-charges on Thursday, DGP HC Awasthi directed them to identify places frequently reporting cow slaughter and declare them as hotspots.

The police officers have been directed to identify the hotspots, prepare a list of perpetrators engaging in illegal cow slaughtering and smuggling and take prompt action in this regard. Officials have been asked to draw out a detailed plan of action as to how the task would be carried out.

In the advisory, the DGP furthered that after preparing the list, the perpetrators would be jailed and action against then would be taken under UP Gangster’s Act or even NSA could be invoked against such elements.

Expressing his displeasure for non-compliance of his previous orders in this regard the DGP reminded the officials that the incidents of cow slaughter have been to the rise in many districts, which needed to be tackled promptly.

Drawing the officials attention towards the seriousness of the issue, the DGP said: “These incidents also disturb communal harmony and pose serious law and order problem before the agencies”.

DGP HC Awasthi also asked the officers to identify the cops who were not strictly enforcing government directions and sack them from their post. If necessary, a departmental action against them could also be initiated, ordered the DGP.

The advisory also directed the police chiefs to develop an intelligence network which would help to identify which local police is helping the criminals and action against them could be initiated accordingly. The DGP has ordered that the police stations under which these areas of crime fall should be identified and punitive action against those should also be taken.

BJP legislator writes to CM Yogi Adityanath alleging incidents of cow slaughter and theft rising amidst lockdown

Recently, BJP legislator from Mahasi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, Sureshwar Singh, had written to state’s additional chief secretary (home), drawing attention towards the rising incidents of cow-slaughter and theft in the region amidst lockdown. He had alleged: “After lockdown, the incidents of cow slaughter are on the rise in Bahraich district. Except for calves and bulls, cows are seen in very fewer numbers.”

“Criminals are arrested and on the second or third day, released on parole,” the MLA said in his letter as he sought Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention in the matter.

Cow slaughter in Ghaziabad, police arrested main accused Momin and others

Illegal cow slaughtering and theft has become an ever-rising problem in the country. Recently, we reported how Ghaziabad police had arrested four members of a gang from the Loni area for allegedly slaughtering cows. A loader, tempo, knives and rope have also been seized from the accused. The main accused who was identified as Momin and has several cases of cow slaughter registered against him in Ghaziabad and Baghpat was arrested along with three of his accomplices, namely, Gyasuddin, Mohin and Shakeel.

In December 2018, the Ghaziabad police chief has asked the SHOs to track all the cases of cow slaughter registered in the last five years and book the charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 also called Gangster Act. The Act aims to prevent and cope with gangsters and anti-social elements.

According to reports, the cases under the Gangster Act would be filed against habitual offenders. In case charges are framed under this Act, getting bail becomes difficult and the police can apply for longer custody.

It is notable here that after Yogi Adityanath assumed office as CM of UP, he has attempted to address the menace of cattle smuggling and illegal cow slaughter in the state. The UP police had been ordered to apply the National Security Act and Gangster Act against organised incidents of smuggling and slaughter. UP also saw a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses operating in the state.