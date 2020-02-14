The Ghaziabad police have arrested four members of a gang from Loni area of Ghaziabad on Monday for allegedly slaughtering cows. A loader, tempo, knives and rope have also been seized from the accused.

The main accused who was identified as Momin and has several cases of cow slaughter registered against him in Ghaziabad and Baghpat was arrested along with three of his accomplices, namely, Gyasuddin, Mohin and Shakeel.

While Momin and Gyasuddin are residents of Loni area of Ghaziabad, Mohin and Shakeel belong to Gokalpuri area in Delhi.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Two of their accomplices are still on the run. Police said the four used to supply beef to Delhi and its adjoining areas. During interrogation, the accused divulged that they have a large network. The four have been booked under the Gangster Act, informed the police.

The incident, which was perpetrated a week ago in Loni’s Dabur Talab area on February 4, had come to light when few passersby spotted the carcasses lying at a field and immediately informed the police. Allegedly the police did not take any action then.

As the information spread, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists had reached the spot and staged a sit-in protest demanding immediate action against the miscreants. They reportedly raised slogans against the police and administration for delaying the investigation. There were also allegations of negligence on the Incharge of Dabus Talab police outpost.

Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar also spoke to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani, over the phone. Gurjar informed the senior SP that the Gaushala (cowshed) is located near the site of the incident. These miscreants allegedly stole the bovines from the Gaushala by damaging a wall. The caretakers of the Gaushala was also attacked by these miscreants, reported the MLA as he demanded that the National Security Act should be slapped on the accused.

In December 2018, the Ghaziabad police chief has asked the SHOs to track all the cases of cow slaughter registered in the last five years and book the charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 also called Gangster Act. The Act aims to prevent and cope with gangsters and anti-social elements.

According to reports, the cases under the Gangster Act would be filed against habitual offenders. In case charges are framed under this Act, getting bail becomes difficult and the police can apply for longer custody.

It is notable here that after Yogi Adityanath assumed office as CM of UP, he has attempted to address the menace of cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter in the state. The UP police had been ordered to apply the National Security Act and Gangster Act against organised incidents of smuggling and slaughter. UP also saw a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses operating in the state.