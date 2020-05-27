Wednesday, May 27, 2020
US President Donald Trump threatens “big action” against Twitter after his tweets were labelled as ‘misleading’

Donald Trump slammed the San Francisco based social media company for stifling free speech and interfering in the upcoming presidential elections.

US President Donald Trump promises big action against Twitter after the microblogging platform marked his tweets as
US President Donald Trump(Source: Newsweek)
An irate Donald Trump has warned that a “big action” can soon follow against the popular microblogging website Twitter after it labelled the American President’s tweets with a fact-checking label.

Ironically, Trump took to Twitter to threaten retribution against the social media behemoth. “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!” Trump tweeted.

A few hours before that, Trump had gone after the social media giant, accusing it of exhibiting “clear political bias”. Trump said that the Republicans believe that the social media platforms are stifling the conservative voices. He issued a stern warning claiming that all the social media organisations who engage in muzzling their voices will be “strongly regulated” or perhaps “closed down”.

“We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that….…happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!” Trump tweeted alleging that the social media platforms in 2016 had resorted to cheating and forgery against him and that they are now employing even more sophisticated tools to defeat him in the forthcoming elections after having failed in 2016.

Twitter labels US President Donald Trump’s tweets as misleading

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump’s tweets on mail-in ballots were flagged as ‘misleading’ by Twitter. Trump had said that mail-in ballot box could lead to voter fraud and rigged elections. He had raised concerns that the mailboxes could be robbed and ballots may even be rigged.

Twitter highlighted the two tweets by Trumps and put out an alert below them which read “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”.

However, Twitter’s action triggered a strong reaction from the US President Donald Trump who slammed the San Francisco based social media company for stifling free speech and interfering in the upcoming presidential elections. Trump accused that Twitter has taken CNN, which he has labelled as ‘Fake News’, and Washington Post articles to claim that Trump’s statement is incorrect. “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he tweeted.

Twitter, on the other hand, defended itself, claiming that the move was aimed at providing ‘context’ around Trump’s claims.

