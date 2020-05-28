Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home News Reports US lawmaker introduces a bill in Congress to declare Tibet as an independent country
News Reports
Updated:

US lawmaker introduces a bill in Congress to declare Tibet as an independent country

Scott Perry, a military veteran and a Republican from Pennsylvania, has moved a similar bill to declare another Chinese-ruled Hong Kong as an independent territory.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bill introduced in US Congress to declare Tibet an independent country
Image via Twitter
230

Amidst the rising tension between the United States of America and China, a US lawmaker has tabled a bill in Congress to allow the American President to recognise Tibet as an independent nation.

In a decision which could escalate tensions between two countries, the US Congressman Scott Perry introduced a bill to declare the Tibet Autonomous Region as an independent country. Perry, a military veteran and a Republican from Pennsylvania, has moved a similar bill to declare another Chinese-ruled Hong Kong as an independent territory.

The two bills introduced by the Republican from Pennsylvania have been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The bills will have to be passed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate before getting assent from the President to be an act.

Tibet is situated in the south-west of China, bordering India, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan. The People’s Republic of China had invaded Tibet in 1949 and completed the occupation of the territory in 1959. The Tibetans have accused the Communist country of carrying out large scale human right violations and demographic changes.

Many Tibetan activists have welcomed the move.

US lawmakers to de-list Chinese firms from stock exchanges

Earlier, the United States Senate had initiated a legislation to block Chinese firms from getting listed on the American stock exchanges. There has been some controversy in the US regarding Chinese companies like Alibaba being listed at the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, the Chinese companies listed at the New York Stock Exchange do not report earnings just like American companies do.

The bill, introduced by Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, and Chris Van Hollen a Democrat from Maryland, had sought to delist companies not abiding by the US accounting laws. 

Earlier, the Trump administration, in a major escalation, had issued a new rule on Friday barring Huawei and its suppliers from using American technology and software.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement said that the rule change is to “prevent U.S. technologies from enabling malign activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests”. He added that Huawei and its affiliates “have stepped-up efforts to undermine these national security-based restrictions.”

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In a sign of further deterioration of ties between US and China, US President Donald Trump on Thursday had said that he had lost interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping and went on to suggest that his country could even cut ties with China following the outbreak of deadly pandemic of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Donald Trump, speaking to Fox News on Thursday, had said he was very disappointed with China’s failure to contain the disease and that the pandemic had cast a shadow over the US-China trade deal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUSA China relations, China coronairus, Tibet China independence

Latest News

News Reports

Nehru was smitten with Jacqueline Kennedy, had her photograph on his bed stand: Watch what former CIA analyst had said

OpIndia Staff -
Bruce Riedel narrated an interesting incident that involved Jawaharlal Nehru and the JFK's wife, Jacqueline Kennedy.
Read more
News Reports

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised in Gurgaon after displaying Coronavirus like symptoms

OpIndia Staff -
BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra has been reportedly admitted to a Gurgaon hospital after displaying Coronavirus like symptoms.
Read more
Media

Rana Ayyub shares Hindustan Times report to claim a child’s death in Bihar was due to ‘starvation’, gets fact-checked by Indian Railways

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Times had published an article dated May 27, 2020, titled: "Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station", claiming that a four-and-a-half-year-old son of migrants from Bihar based in Delhi died of hunger at the railway station on arrival by a ‘Shramik Special’ train.
Read more
Opinions

Here is how media’s war on Yogi Adityanath became a headache for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee -
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is angry. There are dozens of trains full of migrant workers heading from Maharashtra towards West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

US lawmaker introduces a bill in Congress to declare Tibet as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
In a decision which could escalate tensions between two countries, the US Representative Scott Perry introduced a bill to declare Tibet Autonomous Region as an independent country.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand forest department to file police case against those spreading fake photos of wildfire, Chief Conservator says such fires don’t occur in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Jai Raj has clarified that such forest fire where the entire tree is burning does not happen in Uttarakhand
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know about Nehru’s tribal ‘wife’?

OpIndia Staff -
She inaugurated a dam, when her life took a troublesome turn
Read more
News Reports

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

OpIndia Staff -
The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE.
Read more
Social Media

‘Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi’, Rahul Gandhi’s question to public health expert triggers another joke fest on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users speculated whether Rahul Gandhi was asking for vegetable or grocery items to a local vendor.
Read more

Connect with us

228,319FansLike
352,668FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com