The Kanpur police have lodged FIRs against almost 4000 unidentified disciples of Baba Shobhan Sarkar, who had gathered despite lockdown norms and social distancing protocols, to pay tribute and attend the last rites of the seer.

The followers reportedly headed towards the Arogya Dham hospital at Sunauhra Ashram in Chaubeypur area, after receiving the news of his demise. Swami Shobhan Sarkar had passed away at his ashram in the Shivli area of Kanpur Dehat district on May 13 (Wednesday) morning.

Meanwhile in Kanpur. Baba Shobhan Sarkar passed away and 1000s of people gathered to pay their respects. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J637DD3ITv — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) May 13, 2020

Kanpur police books flouters under Epidemic Act

Police tried to stop the crowd from proceeding towards the seer’s ashram in Chaubeypur area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, but their efforts proved futile. Video clips of the violation went viral on social media platforms said the station-house-officer Vinay Tiwari, further informed that the Kanpur police were forced to lodge 4 FIRs against almost 4000 followers under the Epidemic Act. “No matter how powerful the persons are, strict action will be taken against them,” he added.

4 FIRs lodged against thousands of followers for flouting social distancing norm to visit last rites of Baba Shobhan Sarkar

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Out the 4 FIRs, three have been filed in Chaubeypur police station. The first FIR was filed by station in-charge Vinay Tiwari, against 2000 people who were present at Sunoda Ghat. The second FIR was lodged against 1200 unidentified followers of the want by sub-inspector, Anjali Tiwari. Meanwhile, the third FIR has been written by Sub Inspector Devendra Kumar against 900 unidentified people gathered at Bela road crossing.

The fourth FIR against thousands of unidentified followers was registered by the Shivli Police on Wednesday, for violating coronavirus protocols and government directives regarding the social gathering, said, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Anurag Vats.

The flouters would face strict action as police are investigating who all were responsible for the event amid a complete ban on religious gatherings, said Deputy IG (Kanpur) Anant Deo Tiwari.

It is pertinent to note here that Kanpur has reported 311 cases of coronavirus so far, out of which 111 are active cases.

Baba Shobhan Sarkar had risen to fame during the UPA era

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Baba Shobhan Sarkar alias Suryabhan Tiwari had risen to fame during the UPA era. In the year 2013, he created a flutter when he claimed, that he, in a dream, saw over 1,000 tonnes of gold lying buried under the ruins of the old fort of 19th-century king Ram Baksh Singh in Daundiya Khera village of Unnao. He had then said the ghost of Ram Baksh Singh is worried about Indian economy and wants the treasure to be used for the growth of the country.

This bizarre claim had got the then Congress government springing to action. The excavation had begun on October 18, 2013, and just 11 days after, the ASI had stopped it, concluding that there was no gold.