Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Baba who dreamt about '1000 tons gold' passes away, 4000 disciples booked...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Baba who dreamt about ‘1000 tons gold’ passes away, 4000 disciples booked for violating lockdown orders

The followers reportedly headed towards the Arogya Dham hospital at Sunauhra Ashram in Chaubeypur area, after receiving the news of his demise. The efforts by the police to stop the large gathering were futile as thousands of the baba's followers had gathered.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Thousand's gathered to pay tribute to Baba Shobhan Sarkar
172

The Kanpur police have lodged FIRs against almost 4000 unidentified disciples of Baba Shobhan Sarkar, who had gathered despite lockdown norms and social distancing protocols, to pay tribute and attend the last rites of the seer.

The followers reportedly headed towards the Arogya Dham hospital at Sunauhra Ashram in Chaubeypur area, after receiving the news of his demise. Swami Shobhan Sarkar had passed away at his ashram in the Shivli area of Kanpur Dehat district on May 13 (Wednesday) morning.

Kanpur police books flouters under Epidemic Act

Police tried to stop the crowd from proceeding towards the seer’s ashram in Chaubeypur area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, but their efforts proved futile. Video clips of the violation went viral on social media platforms said the station-house-officer Vinay Tiwari, further informed that the Kanpur police were forced to lodge 4 FIRs against almost 4000 followers under the Epidemic Act. “No matter how powerful the persons are, strict action will be taken against them,” he added.

4 FIRs lodged against thousands of followers for flouting social distancing norm to visit last rites of Baba Shobhan Sarkar

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Out the 4 FIRs, three have been filed in Chaubeypur police station. The first FIR was filed by station in-charge Vinay Tiwari, against 2000 people who were present at Sunoda Ghat. The second FIR was lodged against 1200 unidentified followers of the want by sub-inspector, Anjali Tiwari. Meanwhile, the third FIR has been written by Sub Inspector Devendra Kumar against 900 unidentified people gathered at Bela road crossing.

The fourth FIR against thousands of unidentified followers was registered by the Shivli Police on Wednesday, for violating coronavirus protocols and government directives regarding the social gathering, said, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Anurag Vats.

The flouters would face strict action as police are investigating who all were responsible for the event amid a complete ban on religious gatherings, said Deputy IG (Kanpur) Anant Deo Tiwari. 

It is pertinent to note here that  Kanpur has reported 311 cases of coronavirus so far, out of which 111 are active cases. 

Baba Shobhan Sarkar had risen to fame during the UPA era

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Baba Shobhan Sarkar alias Suryabhan Tiwari had risen to fame during the UPA era. In the year 2013, he created a flutter when he claimed, that he, in a dream, saw over 1,000 tonnes of gold lying buried under the ruins of the old fort of 19th-century king Ram Baksh Singh in Daundiya Khera village of Unnao. He had then said the ghost of Ram Baksh Singh is worried about Indian economy and wants the treasure to be used for the growth of the country.

This bizarre claim had got the then Congress government springing to action. The excavation had begun on October 18, 2013, and just 11 days after, the ASI had stopped it, concluding that there was no gold.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBaba Shobhan Sarkar, Baba dream gold, Baba Shoban death

Latest News

News Reports

Defence Minister Rajnath warns about non-traditional threats in the sea, commissions three new coast guard vessels

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all the agencies related to maritime security must work mutual coordination.
Read more
News Reports

FIR No. 59: Delhi Police slams The Wire for ‘dull-witted’ fake news report, says journalist was in a ‘frenzy’ to allege ‘bias and discrimination’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has slammed The Wire for a report where the far-left propagandists had accused the Police and the Judiciary of bigotry against the Muslim community.
Read more
News Reports

General Secretary of Congress student wing NSUI makes Hinduphobic remarks on Facebook, deactivates account on being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Shokit Ali Shaheen, General Secretary of NSUI posted derogatory comments about Hindus on his Facebook page
Read more
News Reports

Hooghly violence: 125 people arrested and explosives recovered, prohibitory orders revoked

OpIndia Staff -
Communal clashes ensued in West Bengal's Hooghly district after Muslims in the locality allegedly refused to follow coronavirus lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,988FansLike
332,616FollowersFollow
234,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com