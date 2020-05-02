Saturday, May 2, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Murshidabad locals vandalise shop of distributor Halim Sheikh, angered by him hoarding...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Murshidabad locals vandalise shop of distributor Halim Sheikh, angered by him hoarding half the ration supplies meant for distribution

Alleging that Halim Sheikh was distributing only half of the ration supplies while hoarding the other half, the protestors gathered outside the distributor's house, pelted stones, vandalised his home and even set fire to articles thrown out of his house on the road.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Locals vandalise ration dealer Halim Sheikh's house in Murshidabad over improper distribution
103

Miffed over the improper distribution of ration supplies, angry locals in Salar area in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district Saturday vandalised a ration distributor Halim Sheikhs’ house. Alleging that Sheikh was distributing only half of the ration supplies while hoarding the other half, the protestors gathered outside the distributor’s house, pelted stones, vandalised his home and even set fire to articles thrown out of his house, on the road. Locals demanded a new distributor for the area.

Though the area has been witnessing massive protests, no reaction has yet come in from the state authorities.

Mamata Banerjee’s false promises regarding free distribution of ration

Apart from facing criticisms for her callousness and incompetence for handling the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Mamata Banerjee has also been under the scanner for corruption in Public Distribution System scheme. Despite announcing free ration for over 7.5 crore population in the state till September in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, locals across the state have been regularly complaining of not receiving ration, relief materials and other essential items.

Clashes between cops and locals in WB’s Basirhat over distribution of ration

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On April 22, clashes broke out between locals and cops in Baduria city in the Basirhat subdivision, 24 North Paraganas in West Bengal over the distribution of ration amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The clash took place after the locals complained of improper distribution of ration and other relief material.

When a ration distribution team reached Baduria in 24 North Parganas, a large number of people gathered around them had started protesting over non-receipt of essential items. They said that they have not received any help from the govt over the last month during the lockdown, they also alleged that the fair price shops are also not giving food items properly.

The locals also alleged that the authorities were showing partiality. Some people alleged that they have not received any ration, and they blocked the road in protest. When a large crowd gathered to block the road, police tried to remove the blockade, the locals retaliated, and a violent clash broke out between them. Later police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Four policemen suffered injuries in the clash.

In a video of the incident, one woman, armed with a broom, was seen brutally assaulted by one male police personnel and another person in plainclothes with sticks. A few moments later, locals are seen pelting stones at the police personnel.

Mamata Banerjee Govt under scanner

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged that the ruling party has hijacked the PDS and the scam is getting bigger by the days. He also alleged that the TMC government is misusing the funds provided by the central government against the COVID-19. Dhankar said, “The poor in the state are in a dire situation, and officials are sleeping. I appeal to the Chief Minister to look into it.” He also demanded the centre to deploy forces to implement lockdown in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus in west bengal, west bengal hiding corona cases, bengal covid cases, bengal covid deaths, coronarivus lockdown

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi: AAP MLA from Hari Nagar refuses ration to poor labourers amidst lockdown, defeated BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga comes to their rescue

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted, informing that he had spoken to the activist and delivered the ration to the two needy families.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Murshidabad locals vandalise shop of distributor Halim Sheikh, angered by him hoarding half the ration supplies meant for distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Miffed over the improper distribution of ration supplies, angry locals in Salar area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district Saturday vandalised a ration distributor Halim Sheikhs' house
Read more
News Reports

Irked over changing the name of its embassy in Taiwan, China threatens to stop medical supplies to the Netherlands: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Chhina warned that the name change concerns the country's "core interests" andasked the Netherlands to follow its "One China principle.'
Read more
News Reports

Brothers get pass on the pretext of treatment to marry and bring wives, cab driver uses same pass to transport relative’s wife who tests...

OpIndia Staff -
Imran and Shah Rukh got a pass for going to Agra treatment, but instead they got married there and brought their wives back
Read more
Economy and Finance

How did Raghuram Rajan miss his chance to “predict” Coronavirus recession after “predicting” doom 5 years in a row?

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress party uploaded a 28 minute long, valuable interaction between Rahul Gandhi and Raghuram Rajan on the impact of Wuhan Coronavirus on the Indian economy and the possible way forward.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Man drags police officer on his car’s bonnet for trying to stop the car during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Police officer climbs bonnet of a car after it refuses to stop at police checking, car drives on with the officer on the bonnet
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more
Social Media

Azaan has been stopped, kill Yogi: Man named Tanveer Khan shares post threatening the life of UP CM, deactivates account later

OpIndia Staff -
UP's additional DSP Rahul Srivastav has stated that the matter is being looked into.
Read more

Connect with us

222,271FansLike
312,390FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com