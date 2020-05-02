Miffed over the improper distribution of ration supplies, angry locals in Salar area in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district Saturday vandalised a ration distributor Halim Sheikhs’ house. Alleging that Sheikh was distributing only half of the ration supplies while hoarding the other half, the protestors gathered outside the distributor’s house, pelted stones, vandalised his home and even set fire to articles thrown out of his house, on the road. Locals demanded a new distributor for the area.

Though the area has been witnessing massive protests, no reaction has yet come in from the state authorities.

#Breaking | Watch: Locals vandalise ration dealer’s house in Murshidabad, West Bengal.



Details by TIMES NOW’s Sreyashi. pic.twitter.com/tzW8IrLar1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 2, 2020

Mamata Banerjee’s false promises regarding free distribution of ration

Apart from facing criticisms for her callousness and incompetence for handling the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Mamata Banerjee has also been under the scanner for corruption in Public Distribution System scheme. Despite announcing free ration for over 7.5 crore population in the state till September in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, locals across the state have been regularly complaining of not receiving ration, relief materials and other essential items.

Clashes between cops and locals in WB’s Basirhat over distribution of ration

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On April 22, clashes broke out between locals and cops in Baduria city in the Basirhat subdivision, 24 North Paraganas in West Bengal over the distribution of ration amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The clash took place after the locals complained of improper distribution of ration and other relief material.

When a ration distribution team reached Baduria in 24 North Parganas, a large number of people gathered around them had started protesting over non-receipt of essential items. They said that they have not received any help from the govt over the last month during the lockdown, they also alleged that the fair price shops are also not giving food items properly.

The locals also alleged that the authorities were showing partiality. Some people alleged that they have not received any ration, and they blocked the road in protest. When a large crowd gathered to block the road, police tried to remove the blockade, the locals retaliated, and a violent clash broke out between them. Later police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Four policemen suffered injuries in the clash.

In a video of the incident, one woman, armed with a broom, was seen brutally assaulted by one male police personnel and another person in plainclothes with sticks. A few moments later, locals are seen pelting stones at the police personnel.

Mamata Banerjee Govt under scanner

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged that the ruling party has hijacked the PDS and the scam is getting bigger by the days. He also alleged that the TMC government is misusing the funds provided by the central government against the COVID-19. Dhankar said, “The poor in the state are in a dire situation, and officials are sleeping. I appeal to the Chief Minister to look into it.” He also demanded the centre to deploy forces to implement lockdown in the state.