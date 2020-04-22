Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Clashes broke out between cops and locals in West Bengal alleging improper distribution of ration during the lockdown

Locals said that they have not received any help from the govt over the last month during the lockdown

Representational image Picture courtesy: Zee News
Clashes broke out on Wednesday between locals and cops in Baduria, 24 North Paraganas in West Bengal over the distribution of ration amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The clash took place after the locals complained of improper distribution of ration and other relief material.

When a ration distribution team reached Baduria in 24 North Parganas, a large number of people gathered around them had started protesting over non-receipt of essential items. They said that they have not received any help from the govt over the last month during the lockdown, they also alleged that the fair price shops are also not giving food items properly.

The locals also alleged that the authorities were showing partiality. Some people alleged that they have not received any ration, and they blocked the road in protest. When a large crowd gathered to block the road, police tried to remove the blockade, the locals retaliated, and a violent clash broke out between them. Later police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Four policemen suffered injuries in the clash, as per reports.

In a video of the incident, one woman, armed with a broom, was seen brutally assaulted by one male police personnel and another person in plainclothes with sticks. A few moments later, locals are seen pelting stones at the police personnel.

Mamata Banerjee government is also under scanner for corruption in Public Distribution System scheme. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had alleged that the ruling party has hijacked the PDS and the scma is getting bigger by the days. He also alleged that TMC government is misusing the funds provided by the central government against the COVID-19. Dhankar said, “The poor in the state are in a dire situation, and officials are sleeping. I appeal to the Chief Minister to look into it.” He also demanded the centre to deploy forces to implement lockdown in the state.

