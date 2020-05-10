At a time when people are outraging over the mainstreaming of the non-inclusive Islamic practice of ‘Halal’, in a shocking act of misuse of law, the Chennai police have arrested an owner of a pure vegetarian Bakery for putting out cautionary information stating that it employed no Muslims to prepare food items.

According to the reports, the owner of Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries in Chennai’s T Nagar had put out an advertisement on Whatsapp pointing out that all their orders are “made by Jains” and no Muslim staff were engaged for the purpose.

The ad by the Bakery

As the post went viral on social media platforms, police arrested Prasanth, the owner of the bakery, and booked him under various sections of the IPC. The shop owner has been booked under sections 153 (provocation to cause riot), 153A, 505 (inciting commission of an offence against another community) and 295A (insult a class of people) IPC.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It may be noted that nowadays many food products are label as Halal certified, which means not only that the products are manufactured according to Islamic practices, but many times it also means that only Muslims are employed in the entire production and packaging chain of such Halal certified products. For example, the guidelines for preparing Halal certified meat make it abundantly clear that only Muslim employees are allowed to participate in the entire process at every stage from slaughtering to packaging, and if any non-Muslim is involved in the process, the product becomes Haram, or not allowed as per Islam.

Scare among public after videos of spitting on food went viral

The shocking arrests of the bakery owner come amidst several incidents of Muslims indulging in the deliberate act of spitting on food items were reported. Many videos exposing Muslim vegetable and fruit-sellers spitting on their produce, presumably to spread coronavirus had gone viral recently.

Just a few days back, an equally appalling incident has come to light from a bakery in Maharashtra’s Amravati. The viral video is from a bakery in the Amravati district of Maharashtra where an individual, Abdul Nazim Sheikh Mahmood (29), was seen slicing the loaves of bread and spitting on them.

Earlier in March, a video of a certain Sheru Miyan, licking the fruits which he displays in a cart for sale went viral on social media. In the video, the fruit vendor in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, is seen arranging a variety of fruits on his cart, which he parks in the middle of a marketplace.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After videos of such heinous acts by members of the Muslim community being exposed across the country, people were naturally revolted against such incidents, resulting in them being more careful about purchasing goods from unhygienic vendors.