Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports World Bank praises Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan announced by PM Modi in the fight against...
News Reports
Updated:

World Bank praises Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan announced by PM Modi in the fight against Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Narendra Modi courtesy: Jagran josh
100

The World Bank has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission calling for self-reliance named Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan when it approved a $1 billion USD package for India’s urban poor and migrant population amid the coronavirus pandemic that has grossly affected the economy.

World Bank’s India Director Junaid Ahmad appreciated India’s efforts in providing social assistance to poor and vulnerable households while announcing the package as aid from the World Bank.

In a video, Ahmad said, “I think PM’s Atmanirbhar Mission is very important in terms of directions and India is not making a distinction between life and livelihoods in the aftermath of Covid-19.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He added, “Social distancing has led to the slowdown of the economy. Government of India has focussed on Garib Kalyan Yojna to help poor and vulnerable as a bridge between the health interventions is happening and where the economy can be revived.”

World bank informed that the multi-billion-dollar social protection package was in addition to the previous package of dollar 1 billion allocated to India for coronavirus emergency response and health systems.

Junaid Ahmad added, “The World Bank’s billion-dollar support for social protection will help India leverage its PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).”

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister on 12 may announce a special package with a message of self-reliance to the country. The special financial package is worth 20 lakh crore of 266 billion dollars for reviving the economy that has been very much affected due to lockdown. The Prime Minister informed us that the package is 10 percent of India’s GDP.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

PM Modi said, “To prove the resolve of a self-reliant India, this package includes- land, labour, liquidity and law. The grand palace of self-reliance will rest on five pillars. The first pilar is Economy, an economy that will bring quantum jump, not incremental change; the second pillar- Infrastructure that can be the identity of modern India; third pillar- System which will be based on technology-driven processes able to fulfil 21st-century dreams, not rules and regulations of last century; fourth pillar- our Democracy, as the world’s largest and the vibrant democracy is the strength of India; and the fifth pillar- Demand, the cycle of demand and supply in our economy is our strength, and it should be used to its full potential.”

He clarified that this package is for our cottage industries, small-scale industries, for MSME which is the means of livelihood of crores of people, which is the strong basis of our resolve for self-reliant India.

World Bank rolled out multi billion emergency aid

Earlier, the world bank had rolled out a 160 billion dollar emergency aid in dealing with the coronavirus crisis globally.

As per reports, the board of Development lender had announced the first-ever fast-track crisis funding with an initial fund of 1.9 billion dollars that is reportedly going to project in 25 countries and will be extended up to 40 nations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Defence Minister Rajnath warns about non-traditional threats in the sea, commissions three new coast guard vessels

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all the agencies related to maritime security must work mutual coordination.
Read more
News Reports

FIR No. 59: Delhi Police slams The Wire for ‘dull-witted’ fake news report, says journalist was in a ‘frenzy’ to allege ‘bias and discrimination’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has slammed The Wire for a report where the far-left propagandists had accused the Police and the Judiciary of bigotry against the Muslim community.
Read more
News Reports

General Secretary of Congress student wing NSUI makes Hinduphobic remarks on Facebook, deactivates account on being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Shokit Ali Shaheen, General Secretary of NSUI posted derogatory comments about Hindus on his Facebook page
Read more
News Reports

Hooghly violence: 125 people arrested and explosives recovered, prohibitory orders revoked

OpIndia Staff -
Communal clashes ensued in West Bengal's Hooghly district after Muslims in the locality allegedly refused to follow coronavirus lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,988FansLike
332,616FollowersFollow
234,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com