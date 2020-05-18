Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has claimed that Delhi Police has arrested him for sitting on a dharna at Rajghat amid the coronavirus lockdown. The former Union minister took to social media to himself inform about his arrest. The former union minister was reportedly sitting on the dharna to demand justice for the migrant labourers.

We have just been arrested by the Delhi Police. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 18, 2020

Yashwant Sinha demands armed forces be deployed to help migrant workers

However, OpIndia could not independently verify these claims.

An hour before the tweet on his arrest, Sinha had tweeted demanding that the armed forces and paramilitary forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes.

I have started a dharna today from 11 AM at Rajghat, Delhi to demand the deployment of armed forces and para military forces to take the migrant workers home with dignity, instead of beating them up and leaving them to die on the road. Need your support. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 18, 2020

Yashwant Sinha, who had taken ‘sanyaas’ from BJP in April 2018, attacked the central dispensation, claiming that it “failed” migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads during the lockdown, with some even dying in the process.

Earlier in one of his tweets, Singh had also attempted to instigate the migrant workers against the government by saying that these workers should never forget the misery they have been subjected to during the lockdown nor forgive the GOI for causing it.

The migrant workers shd neither forget the misery they have been subjected to during the lockdown nor forgive the GOI for causing it. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 7, 2020

Politics over migrant workers

Scenes of migrant workers travelling to their native places on foot have gravely troubled the nation. Photographs abound on the internet that captures the extent of the distress that migrants are facing. There have been numerous accidents where migrants have lost their lives. There have also been occasions when reporters have stopped migrants on their way and asked them to pose properly so that they could capture a good photograph. And all of this despite the fact that Shramik Trains are running to facilitate the transport of migrants.

At the same time, politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have been busy politicising the entire matter. Under such circumstances, people in the railway Ministry are upset because states have been blocking requests for Shramik Trains which, in turn, is causing migrants a great deal of distress.