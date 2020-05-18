Monday, May 18, 2020
Home News Reports Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha claims being arrested, was sitting on dharna amid lockdown
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha claims being arrested, was sitting on dharna amid lockdown

Yashwant Sinha attacked the central dispensation, claiming that it "failed" migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads during the lockdown, with some even dying in the process.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Yashwant Singa was arrested for sitting on Dharna during lockdown
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha arrested for sitting in dharna amid lockdown (courtesy: India Today)
257

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has claimed that Delhi Police has arrested him for sitting on a dharna at Rajghat amid the coronavirus lockdown. The former Union minister took to social media to himself inform about his arrest. The former union minister was reportedly sitting on the dharna to demand justice for the migrant labourers.

However, OpIndia could not independently verify these claims.

Yashwant Sinha demands armed forces be deployed to help migrant workers

An hour before the tweet on his arrest, Sinha had tweeted demanding that the armed forces and paramilitary forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes.

Yashwant Sinha, who had taken ‘sanyaas’ from BJP in April 2018, attacked the central dispensation, claiming that it “failed” migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads during the lockdown, with some even dying in the process.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier in one of his tweets, Singh had also attempted to instigate the migrant workers against the government by saying that these workers should never forget the misery they have been subjected to during the lockdown nor forgive the GOI for causing it.

Politics over migrant workers

Scenes of migrant workers travelling to their native places on foot have gravely troubled the nation. Photographs abound on the internet that captures the extent of the distress that migrants are facing. There have been numerous accidents where migrants have lost their lives. There have also been occasions when reporters have stopped migrants on their way and asked them to pose properly so that they could capture a good photograph. And all of this despite the fact that Shramik Trains are running to facilitate the transport of migrants.

At the same time, politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have been busy politicising the entire matter. Under such circumstances, people in the railway Ministry are upset because states have been blocking requests for Shramik Trains which, in turn, is causing migrants a great deal of distress.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Bhuj mosque provocation: Man who called for unscheduled azaan and asked Muslims to pick up arms lodged in Surat jail under PASA

OpIndia Staff -
On 7th May 2020, the said person entered the Masjid Imam-e-Rabbani mosque at around 2:30 AM and played an unscheduled azaan.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha claims being arrested, was sitting on dharna amid lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Yashwant Sinha demanded that armed forces and paramilitary forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force to acquire 450 fighter aircraft for deployment on the northern and western frontiers of India: IAF Chief

OpIndia Staff -
The list of aircraft planned to be inducted by the Indian Air Force included 36 Rafales, said the IAF chief.
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Amphan to evolve into a super cyclone; Bengal, Odisha on high-alert as landfall expected on May 20

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Meteorological Department today announced that Cyclone Amphan in Bay of Bengal has intensified into a super cyclone with wind speed close to 200 Kmph
Read more
News Reports

Many migrant trains not yet running due to lack of cooperation from states, railways rue, West Bengal has approved only 19 Shramik trains

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh has approved nearly 800 Shramik Trains thus far. West Bengal has approved only 19.
Read more
News Reports

No ambulance, no help from govt proved fatal for Mumbai cop Amol Kulkarni: Journalist alleges maltreatment of front-line warriors in coronavirus-hit Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Vijay Chormare, the Maharashtra Times journalist has alleged Maharashtra state administration of exhibiting shocking apathy towards police official Amol Kulkarni who was diagnosed and later died of COVID-19
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists target BJP youth leader on social media, share morphed obscene images of her despite complaint filed with Delhi police 2 months ago

OpIndia Staff -
BJP youth Apurva Singh had filed a complaint against various social media handles in March after she faced online bullying
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more

Connect with us

226,790FansLike
339,645FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com