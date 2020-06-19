Even as China kills 20 of our soldiers, Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel says BJP is the real enemy, not China

Even as China unleashed its treacherous attack on the India troops with nearly 20 soldiers losing their lives along the LAC at Ladakh, the Indian ‘intellectuals’ have now turned blind to the barbarity unleashed by the Chinese and instead are busy depicting the ruling BJP as country’s biggest enemy. Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China where China went as far as to mutilate our soldiers, former Amnesty India Chief Aakar Patel took to Twitter to declared that the enemy of the country was BJP and not China.

It all started when Aakar Patel claimed that he did not find any references to China in the original document of the Jana Sangh or the BJP. However, he said that he found too many references to Indian Muslims as being the enemy of the country.

“As long as they can fix the Indians they don’t like, they don’t care what happens to Bharat Mata,” the controversial activist made serious claims against the ruling BJP alleging that the party inherently hated the Muslims of the country.

Image Source: Aakar Patel

A user named Deepak Lokhande responded to Aakar Patel’s rants, to remind him that former Defence Minister George Fernandes had also warned the country that the real enemy is China.

To this, Aakar Patel made a shocking assertion that BJP was his real enemy and not China. Patel said that China is just an opponent, which has strategic objectives. According to Aakar Patel, China is not trying to destroy us internally, but BJP is.

Image Source: Aakar Patel

The likes of Aakar Patel’s attempts to absolve crimes committed by China on the border and instead of pointing fingers towards the BJP by referring to it as the ‘enemy’ by intellectuals is not surprising anymore. At a time when the entire country is united against China, individuals like Aakar Patel who have often worked against the interests of India are busy furthering their own political agenda. Essentially, they seem to be using the savagery unleashed by China as an opportunity to further their narrative.

To even remotely allege that a democratically elected government of a nation is more dangerous that the external enemy at the gate, that even went to the extend of mutilating our soldiers only goes to show where the loyalties of such activists lie.

Aakar Patel and his hate for Hindus

Aakar Patel has proved several times that he harbours deep-seated hatred for Hindus and anyone who refuses to toe the classic Left agenda. While Patel was with Amnesty International, he had written an article in the Congress mouthpiece National Herald and claimed that India is secular “despite” Hindus.

In fact, after the Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Aakar Patel had gone as far as to say that the judgement by the Supremo Court reminded him of Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Recently, while quoting a tweet by Colorado Times Recorder featuring a video of thousands of people protesting in Capitol in Colorado, Aakar Patel had tweeted that India Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, women and poor also need to do protests like these. “We need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor. And women. World will notice. Protest is a craft,” he had tweeted. Thereafter, an FIR was registered against Aakar Patel for the said tweet. Following the FIR, Aakar Patel’s Twitter account was withheld by the social networking giant only to be restored later.

It is pertinent to note that Amnesty International, the dubious NGO that was headed by Aakar Patel until recently has ties to radical Islamist outfits and even the British government. The NGO has regularly meddled in the internal affairs of India, for example, actively supporting the riotous anti-CAA protests.