Thursday, June 4, 2020
“He is being punished for being Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan once again plays communal card to defend Tahir Hussain

Earlier too, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had raised Muslim victimhood to assert that the tainted AAP leader Tahir Hussain is innocent

Also Read

Amanatullah Khan comes out in defence of Tahir Hussain, blames centre's anathema towards Muslims responsible for him being in jail
Tahir Hussain (left) and Amanatullah Khan
6

A day after the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police crime branch named AAP suspended MLA Tahir Hussain as the key conspirator and accuses him of leading the mob to specifically target IB sleuth Ankit Sharma, another controversial politician of the Aam Aadmi Party, Amanatullah Khan, has jumped in defence of his colleague and co-religionist former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain by playing Muslim victimhood.

Taking to his Twitter page, Khan has once again asserted that Tahir Hussain is innocent and is being framed because of his religion.

Khan wrote in Hindi on Twitter: “दिल्ली पुलिस ने अपनी चार्ज शीट में ताहिर हुसैन को दिल्ली दंगों का मास्टर माइंड बनाया है, जबकि पूरा देश जनता हैं कि दंगे किसने कराये असल दंगाइयों से अभी तक पुलिस ने पूछ ताछ तक नही की, मुझे लगता है कि ताहिर हुसैन को सिर्फ मुसलमान होने की सज़ा मिली है,” roughly translated as: “The Delhi Police have declared Tahir Hussain as the mastermind of the Delhi riots in its charge sheet, while the whole country knows who the actual masterminds are. The Delhi police have not even bothered to inquire about the actual rioters. They have framed Tahir Hussain because he is a Muslim”.

AAP MLA Amanatulla Khan’s Tweet

Khan, who is himself accused in innumerable cases, most notably for inciting violence in Delhi on December 15, 2019, attempts to stoke fear among the Muslims by insinuating that just Tahir Hussain is just being targetted by the central government because of his religion. And this is not the first time Khan has played the religion card to defend his colleague.

Amanatullah Khan played the same religion card earlier to defend Tahir Hussain

Earlier too, a day after the Karkardooma Court in New Delhi had sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police remand in connection with the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s murder case, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had raised Muslim victimhood to assert that the tainted AAP leader Tahir Hussain is innocent.

IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain: Charge-sheet by Delhi Police

Yesterday, Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a charge-sheet in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma and Rajdhani school with the Metropolitan Magistrate at the Karkardooma Court in Delhi. According to the charge sheet, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder.

The FIR in the murder case of Ankit Sharma was filed on February 26 at Dayalpur police station. Delhi police had filed two charge sheets yesterday in relation to the Delhi riots.

The charge sheet says that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside the residence of Tahir Hussain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25. After stabbing him for multiple times, the mob threw his body in the nearby drain. A witness standing at a distance on a terrace captured the video on his mobile in which a mob is seen dumping the deceased body into the drain. The dead body was recovered from the drain the next morning.

The post-mortem report claimed that there were 51 sharp and blunt injuries found on the Ankit Sharma’s body. Ten people including ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in this case. Further investigation has revealed that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and the murder of IB Official Ankit Sharma who was a very familiar face in the area. The charge sheet says that he was specifically targeted by the mob led by Tahir Hussain who was then politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councillor in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi.

During the investigation, the knife which was used to stab Ankit Sharma and his blood-stained clothes of the murderer was recovered. Another knife and Tahir Hussain’s pistol was recovered in a separate case.

The investigation has revealed that Tahir Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob both on 24 and 25 of February in the Chand Bagh area. Another charge sheet against him has been filed for orchestrating riots on 24 February.

