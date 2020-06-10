Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly Dargah Aala Hazrat opposes alcohol-based sanitisers, Islamic cleric calls it haram in Islam

We cannot make God's home impure. Namaaz cannot be offered at an impure place. If the mosque is made impure knowingly, it will be a sin, said the Islamic cleric from Bareilly.

At the time when the use of alcohol-based sanitisers has been considered as one of the safest ways to protect from the deadly Coronavirus, a prominent Islamic cleric at Dargah Aala Hazrat in Bareilly has asked all its followers and mosque heads to avoid using alcohol-based sanitisers.

Mufti Nashtar Farooqi of Sunni Markaz Darul Ifta, Dargah Aala Hazrat, said on Wednesday: “Alcohol is prohibited in Islam. Muslims should not use alcohol-based sanitizers. A mosque will become impure if alcohol-based sanitiser is used for cleaning the premises. We cannot make God’s home impure. Namaaz cannot be offered at an impure place. If the mosque is made impure knowingly, it will be a sin. I have appealed to Imams of mosques and mosques committees to refrain from using an alcohol-based sanitizer.”

He however said, “Instead of using alcohol-based sanitizer, Muslims should properly wash their hands and mosque campus with soap, detergent powder and shampoo.”

It may be noted that in Islam alcoholic beverages are considered haram, i.e., they are prohibited to be consumed by Muslims. But alcohol-based sanitisers does not mean they contain liquor. Here the term alcohol means a large group of chemical compounds. In chemical terms, alcohol means an organic compound that carries at least one hydroxyl functional group (−OH) bound to a saturated carbon atom. Not every compound termed as alcohol are alcoholic drinks.

Muslim clerics demanded to be consulted before quarantining Muslim coronavirus patients

Last month, Islamic clerics had demanded that the Maharashtra government should consult them before quarantining Muslim coronavirus patients. On May 12, the Nagpur branch secretary of an Islamic seminary- Jamia Arabia Islamia, Mohammad Abdul Aziz Khan, had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Speaker Nana Patole, asking them to counsel with the Muslim clerics and discussing with Maulvis before segregating and quarantining people belonging to Muslim community suspected of being infected by the novel coronavirus. Khan’s request that Muslim clerics should be consulted before isolating Muslim coronavirus patients comes on the heels of the large number of cases reported in Nagpur, especially from the minority-dominated localities of Satranjipura and Mominpura.

Veiled threat issued by a Islamic cleric in Maharashtra

Earlier, A Muslim cleric had demanded special privileges for his fellow Muslim clerics on the account of Muslim holy month of Ramzan. Issuing a veiled threat to the Maharashtra Police, Mufti Hujefa Kasmi of Bhiwandi asked the police to not take any coercive action against Muslim clerics who are found violating the lockdown restrictions during the month of Ramzan. Kasmi had warned that police action against Muslim clerics during Ramzan will not be tolerated by the community members and could touch off a wave of violence

