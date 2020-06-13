A young boy from a Hindu family in the Saidapur village of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh has claimed on Facebook that they are willing to flee the area and shift to a safer locality where Hindus are in majority. Utsav Dwivedi, son of Anil Dwivedi from Amethi, has posted the advertisement of his house for the purpose of selling it and moving to another place. He claimed that his house has been attacked with stones by people from a particular community and people in the area are trying to scare the family.

Utsav revealed his fear in the Facebook post. He wrote, “It has been 15 days since the stones have been pelted at my house. They are trying to scare us repeatedly. We want to sell our house to move to a safe place.”

Where it all started

According to Anil Dwivedi, the family came under attack after his other son Utkarsh Dwivedi had prevented Zakir Hussain from feeding the mango leaves to his goat in the garden. In response, Zakir abused him and called more people from his home. After that Shahrukh, Amjad, Afzal, Shabbir came and beat him to bleed. His sister Sitanshu came to rescue him but they also beat her and abused and threatened to kill the entire family.

Anil Dwivedi revealed that his son called him to inform about the incident. He went to the field with his wife where he was lying injured. After that, the father went to the police station and registered an FIR. Utkarsh Dwivedi got a medical check-up done and his father was told to stay at the police station at night while the women and her son were sent back. They came back to the police station along with tea and biscuits the next morning at around 7 am.

Shockingly, at 8 am, Katale, Bale, Doctor Ali Hussain, Mane, Nankau, Razzak, Afzal, Shah rukh, Hajiran wife of Zakir Hussain came to their house armed with sticks and stones to attack. The younger daughter in the family saw this and locked the door from inside.

कल शाम को विवाद के बाद पापा को अमेठी कोतवाली में बैठा लिया मैं मेरी बहन केवल घर पे हैं मूस्लिम पूरा परिवार इकठ्ठा होकर मेरे घर पे घुस कर मार रहे है Posted by उत्सव द्विवेदी on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

It is clearly seen in the video that they attacked the house, pelted stones, and hurled abuses. They even threatened to kill the entire family.

According to the Anil Dwivedi, the children in the house called their mother who was sitting in the police station. When she pleaded for help no one responded to her. A constable sitting in uniform said that she’s lying, he said that he called and investigated the case, and nothing had happened there. But after receiving a call from a politician, the police officials nabbed one Afzal and later released him under charges of IPC 151.

Amethi police said that allegations are not proved

After the case came to the notice of the police, Station officer Shyam Sunder from Kotwali threatened the victim to file a case against him instead of acting on his grievance. The Circle officer Piyushkant said that the dispute is very old to act upon it.

The twitter handle on Amethi police also said that the allegations have not been proved.

The Amethi police said that a case was registered earlier by the complainant in which charge sheet had been sent. The twitter handle informed that the allegations made through the tweet have not been confirmed. The police is keeping a watchful eye, they informed.

The Amethi SP informed that orders have been issued to visit the location and probe the matter thoroughly. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, the officer said.