Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home News Reports Amethi boy puts up ‘house for sale’ board after Muslims attack the family, SP...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Amethi boy puts up ‘house for sale’ board after Muslims attack the family, SP orders probe after local police refused to act

The family came under attack after Utkarsh Dwivedi had prevented Zakir Hussain from feeding the mango leaves to his goat in the garden

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Utsav Dwivedi-advertisement Courtesy: breakingtube.com
259

A young boy from a Hindu family in the Saidapur village of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh has claimed on Facebook that they are willing to flee the area and shift to a safer locality where Hindus are in majority. Utsav Dwivedi, son of Anil Dwivedi from Amethi, has posted the advertisement of his house for the purpose of selling it and moving to another place. He claimed that his house has been attacked with stones by people from a particular community and people in the area are trying to scare the family.

Courtesy:Jagran

Utsav revealed his fear in the Facebook post. He wrote, “It has been 15 days since the stones have been pelted at my house. They are trying to scare us repeatedly. We want to sell our house to move to a safe place.”

Where it all started

According to Anil Dwivedi, the family came under attack after his other son Utkarsh Dwivedi had prevented Zakir Hussain from feeding the mango leaves to his goat in the garden. In response, Zakir abused him and called more people from his home. After that Shahrukh, Amjad, Afzal, Shabbir came and beat him to bleed. His sister Sitanshu came to rescue him but they also beat her and abused and threatened to kill the entire family.

Anil Dwivedi revealed that his son called him to inform about the incident. He went to the field with his wife where he was lying injured. After that, the father went to the police station and registered an FIR. Utkarsh Dwivedi got a medical check-up done and his father was told to stay at the police station at night while the women and her son were sent back. They came back to the police station along with tea and biscuits the next morning at around 7 am.

Shockingly, at 8 am, Katale, Bale, Doctor Ali Hussain, Mane, Nankau, Razzak, Afzal, Shah rukh, Hajiran wife of Zakir Hussain came to their house armed with sticks and stones to attack. The younger daughter in the family saw this and locked the door from inside.

कल शाम को विवाद के बाद पापा को अमेठी कोतवाली में बैठा लिया मैं मेरी बहन केवल घर पे हैं मूस्लिम पूरा परिवार इकठ्ठा होकर मेरे घर पे घुस कर मार रहे है

Posted by उत्सव द्विवेदी on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

It is clearly seen in the video that they attacked the house, pelted stones, and hurled abuses. They even threatened to kill the entire family.

According to the Anil Dwivedi, the children in the house called their mother who was sitting in the police station. When she pleaded for help no one responded to her. A constable sitting in uniform said that she’s lying, he said that he called and investigated the case, and nothing had happened there. But after receiving a call from a politician, the police officials nabbed one Afzal and later released him under charges of IPC 151.

Amethi police said that allegations are not proved

After the case came to the notice of the police, Station officer Shyam Sunder from Kotwali threatened the victim to file a case against him instead of acting on his grievance. The Circle officer Piyushkant said that the dispute is very old to act upon it.

The twitter handle on Amethi police also said that the allegations have not been proved.

The Amethi police said that a case was registered earlier by the complainant in which charge sheet had been sent. The twitter handle informed that the allegations made through the tweet have not been confirmed. The police is keeping a watchful eye, they informed.

The Amethi SP informed that orders have been issued to visit the location and probe the matter thoroughly. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, the officer said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Amethi boy puts up ‘house for sale’ board after Muslims attack the family, SP orders probe after local police refused to act

OpIndia Staff -
"We want to sell our house to move to a safe place", says Hindu boy in Amethi after the family came under attack from Muslims
Read more
Media

How The Hindu justified not publishing anything other than the Left agenda and chided a reader in the process

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Reader gets chided for asking the Readers' Editor to ensure that The Hindu publishes the opinions from all sides and not restrict itself to “left-leaning commentators”.
Read more

Truth about the ‘haunted’ park in Jhansi, UP, where people alleged ‘ghosts’ were exercising on a swing that moved on its own

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Jhansi Police said that the grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Evangelical Church in Argentina reopens as a bar in protest against lockdown orders imposed on churches

OpIndia Staff -
Church in Argentina converts to bar in protest as bars and restaurants are allowed to open but Churches are not allowed to re-open
Read more
News Reports

Amethi boy puts up ‘house for sale’ board after Muslims attack the family, SP orders probe after local police refused to act

OpIndia Staff -
"We want to sell our house to move to a safe place", says Hindu boy in Amethi after the family came under attack from Muslims
Read more
Media

How The Hindu justified not publishing anything other than the Left agenda and chided a reader in the process

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Reader gets chided for asking the Readers' Editor to ensure that The Hindu publishes the opinions from all sides and not restrict itself to “left-leaning commentators”.
Read more
News Reports

India section on Malala Fund’s website shows a cropped image of Indian map, excludes Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh from Indian territory

OpIndia Staff -
Malala Fund clearly violates the official rules by showing Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) as the territory of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Provide arms and training to Hindus in the valley to protect themselves from terror, says former J-K Police chief SP Vaid

OpIndia Staff -
SP Vaid also added that weapons should be provided to the members of the community and arms training should be provided to minority Kashmiri Hindus to take protect themselves from the terror attacks.
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS reveals Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his doctor Harjit Bhatti did not reveal his blood disease before donating blood

OpIndia Staff -
AIIMS says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad donated blood without revealing that he has polycythemia vera, a blood disease
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
Cricket

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Former cricketer and captain of the Pakistani national team Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

77% new Coronavirus cases can be ascribed to hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
A study by Professor Shamika Ravi revealed that 77 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country can be attributed to the hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Truth about the ‘haunted’ park in Jhansi, UP, where people alleged ‘ghosts’ were exercising on a swing that moved on its own

OpIndia Staff -
Jhansi Police said that the grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.
Read more

Connect with us

230,694FansLike
373,146FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com