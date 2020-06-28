Sunday, June 28, 2020
Home News Reports Chingari, Indian alternative to TikTok, gains momentum amidst calls to boycott Chinese products
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Chingari, Indian alternative to TikTok, gains momentum amidst calls to boycott Chinese products

Although released in November 2018, Chingari has started gaining traction recently as an alternative to TikTok

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
8

Amidst calls to boycott Chinese products in the wake of India-China standoff at the border, a homegrown app named Chingari had reportedly been gaining momentum in the Indian digital space. Hailed as an alternative to Chinese TikTok, Chingari was developed by Sumit Ghosh, Biswatma Nayak, and Siddharth Gautam, mobile application developers from Chattisgarh, Odisha, and Karnataka respectively. With over a million downloads to its name and 4.6 stars and 23,000 reviews, the Indian entertainment app is set to compete against its Chinese counterpart.

Sumit Ghosh, Product Head of Chingari, informed that it took him two years to develop the app. He stated that the app has been customised to meet the demands of Indian users. Although released in November 2018, Chingari has started gaining traction recently. Ghosh highlighted, “We are receiving an overwhelming response from Indian users, and as per recent stats, the App has more than 25 lakh plus downloads. This is the only social application developed in India which is a complete rival to TikTok App.”

As per the report, Chingari is available in multiple languages such as Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides creating content, the Indian app allows users to socialise and browse trending and entertainment news, funny videos, song videos, love quotes, and so on. Users can watch, download, and even share information or entertainment videos with friends and family. It also allows people to earn money on the basis of the virality of the videos. Views can be converted into points and then monetised.

Chingari has over a million downloads on the Google play store

Co-founder of Chingari praises ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the clarion call of ‘Vocal for Local’ and Chingari has been developed completely in India. It is the best replacement for video entertainment apps by foreign firms. Chingari isn’t a clone of some foreign app but has been designed in keeping with the needs of Indian users. It is time for all of us to switch to Indian made apps like Chingari,” co-founder Nayak was quoted as saying.

Youtube challenges TikTok with 15-second videos

On Wednesday, Youtube announced that it will test a new feature on its app that would allow users to upload 15-second multi-segment videos. Just like TikTok, users can tap and hold the ‘record’ option to create a video. The app will then combine the clips and post them as a single video, similar to TikTok. The introduction of the new feature implies that mobile videos that are longer than 15 seconds can no longer be uploaded from the Youtube app itself while using this new feature. Users will have to record the long-form videos first and then post it on Youtube from their phone gallery.

Sonam Wangchuk urges Indians to boycott Chinese products

Earlier, Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh based innovator and education reformist, and the inspiration behind the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the movie 3 Idiots, had taken to his Youtube channel to urge fellow Indians to boycott Chinese products. “The money spent by us on Chinese products will be used by the Government to arm their soldiers. We should not be funding the martyrdom of our own army personnel,” he concluded. Wangchuk also cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and explained how the boycott of Chinese products can turn out to be a boon for the Indian economy

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today
Read more

Nizamuddin Markaz charge sheet: Malaysia, Indonesia nationals were virus carriers, ignored lawful directions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police’s chargesheet filed against the Tablighi Jamaat mentions that the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who attended the gathering were carriers of the deadly virus and that led initial wave of coronavirus in India.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.

Prasar Bharati may cut ties with PTI, here is why the public broadcaster is angry with the news agency

Media OpIndia Staff -
The PTI has found itself in quite a spot of bother after it provided platform to the Chinese ambassador to run their propaganda.

India knows how to stand by friends and also how to give befitting reply to enemies: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' today took on China and opposition who have mysterious links with the Chinese CCP.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Chingari, Indian alternative to TikTok, gains momentum amidst calls to boycott Chinese products

OpIndia Staff -
Besides creating content, Chingari allows users to socialise and browse entertainment news, funny videos, song videos, love quotes etc.
Read more
News Reports

China sends mixed martial art experts to Tibet capital to train its military posted at the border

OpIndia Staff -
China sendsmixed martial arts trainers from Enbo Fight Club to Lhasa to train forces posted at LAC after hand-to-hand fight with India
Read more
News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today
Read more
Opinions

As OpIndia takes on the mighty and the powerful, here is an ode to the one taking it heads on

Saket Suryesh -
“There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running about with lit matchsticks.”
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: FIR filed against Baba Ramdev, NIMS Director and others for claiming that Patanjali’s Coronil can cure Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ramdev, NIMS directors and three others have been booked in Rajasthan for saying that Coronol is effecting in treating Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for Pakistan’s brother nations voting for India at UNSC

OpIndia Staff -
"The destruction caused to Pakistan due to Imran Khan can only be reversed if we get rid of him," Pakistani politician Khawaja Asif
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz charge sheet: Malaysia, Indonesia nationals were virus carriers, ignored lawful directions

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police’s chargesheet filed against the Tablighi Jamaat mentions that the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who attended the gathering were carriers of the deadly virus and that led initial wave of coronavirus in India.
Read more
News Reports

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.
Read more
Media

Prasar Bharati may cut ties with PTI, here is why the public broadcaster is angry with the news agency

OpIndia Staff -
The PTI has found itself in quite a spot of bother after it provided platform to the Chinese ambassador to run their propaganda.
Read more

Connect with us

233,447FansLike
391,613FollowersFollow
259,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com