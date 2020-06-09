Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Mamata Banerjee threatening journalists with fake FIRs for reporting against state govt: Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah's attack against Mamata Banerjee-led government comes at a time when the state government has been employing methods to threaten and silence journalists

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses rally in West Bengal (image courtesy: @bjp4bengal on Twitter)
On Tuesday, Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad Rally’.

In his speech, Amit Shah mentioned how the political environment has been deteriorating in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee’s rule. The Home Minister also added that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been threatening and intimidating journalists for exposing her government’s failure.

“The government is threatening journalists by filing fake FIRs. Threats and intimidations have been unleashed on media houses to sack journalists fir writing against the Mamata Banerjee-led government,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in his speech on Tuesday.

At around 1:05:43 hours in the speech, Home Minister Amit Shah can be heard attacking West Bengal government for its continuous targeting of journalists, media houses for reporting facts pertaining to the affairs of the state.

Amit Shah’s attack against Mamata Banerjee-led government comes at a time when the state government has been employing methods to threaten and silence journalists, media houses for reporting the failures of the government to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the state. Many media, including OpIndia had reported regarding the serious health crisis that had emerged in the state.

Following the severe criticism, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had come up with a strange ‘warning‘ for the media, asking journalists to “behave properly”. She had threatened the media to behave well or otherwise, her government would take action against them under the present Disaster Management Act.

