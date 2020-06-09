Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah today launched a blistering attack against the chief minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a West Bengal virtual rally-Jan Samwad. Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress supremo over the deteriorating political environment in West Bengal and dared her to be transparent on the account of the work done by TMC while being in power.

Shah was addressing third such virtual rally in three days. Earlier on Sunday, Shah addressed ‘Bihar virtual rally’ and on Monday ‘Odisha virtual rally’. The former BJP President warned the West Bengal CM that her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act would reduce her into a “political refugee” in the upcoming elections and criticised her for depriving the people of Bengal of the Centre’s welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisaan. Here are the 5 attacks Amit Shah made against the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress Party.

Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to CAA would render her into a “political refugee”

Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday warned Mamata Banerjee that she would pay the price of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Mamata Banerjee and other opposition political parties had opposed the passage of the CAA after it was enacted last December. Shah said that Mamata Banerjee had become “red” with anger after the Central Government passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament.

In a sharp attack against the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that the Trinamool Congress supremo’s opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act was against the welfare of Matua and Namashudra communities living in Bengal. He questioned Mamata Banerjee’s decision to protest against the CAA. Shah asserted that Mamata’s opposition to the CAA signifies how she had been hurt by the Matua community. The Matua community are refugees from Bangladesh and have been demanding Indian citizenship.

Mamata Ji needs to come clean on why she is opposing the CAA. What is your problem if Namshudras and other such communities live respectfully in the country?



People of Bengal are asking you this question as well. You will have to answer: Shri @AmitShah #BanglarJanasamabesh — BJP (@BJP4India) June 9, 2020

Shah forewarned Mamata that when the ballot boxes are opened, the “people of West Bengal would make her a political refugee for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act”.

Mamata Banerjee is impeding the central government from helping Bengal farmers

Home Minister Shah asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal is impeding the central government’s efforts in helping the poor farmers of the state. Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee has been stonewalling centre’s measure of transferring Rs 6,000 to farmers’ account by withholding their details and not sharing them with the centre.

I’m requesting Mamata Ji again – if you send us the list of farmers, we will send them Rs 6,000 each. Why are you stopping your farmers from receiving help from the government?: Shri @AmitShah #BanglarJanasamabesh pic.twitter.com/Komsh0ymie — BJP (@BJP4India) June 9, 2020

“I’m requesting Mamata Ji again – if you send us the list of farmers, we will send them Rs 6,000 each. Why are you stopping your farmers from receiving help from the government?”, asked Amit Shah.

Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to join Ayushman Bharat deprived Bengalis of basic health care

Speaking about the refusal of the West Bengal government to join centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme, Amit Shah questioned Mamata Banerjee for playing politics over the rights of poor people and depriving them of basic health care.

HM Amit Shah said how over 1 crore people across India have availed free surgeries under Ayushman Bharat. “BJP Bengal karyakartas clapping and applauding this, sorry to break it to you but you do not get the benefit because your chief minister Mamata Banerjee has not implemented the scheme. Do the poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality treatment? Why then, would you not allow the Ayushman Bharat scheme here? Mamata Ji, stop doing politics on the rights of poor people. You can do politics on a lot of other issues, but not on poors’ health,” He said.

Mamata Banerjee insulted ‘Shramik Special’ trains by labelling them as ‘Corona Express’

In a scathing attack against the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the insulting label of ‘Corona Express’ given by her to ‘Shramik Special’ migrant trains will become her exit route from Bengal. Shah’s remarks came after Mamata Banerjee criticised the central government for running trains for ferrying migrants from across the country amidst the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The name ‘Corona Express’ that you have given, Mamata didi, will become your exit route. You’ve added salt to the wounds of the migrant workers and they will not forget this: Shri @AmitShah #BanglarJanasamabesh pic.twitter.com/SqFd3TCdk1 — BJP (@BJP4India) June 9, 2020

“The name ‘Corona Express’ that you have given, Mamata didi, will become your exit route. You’ve added salt to the wounds of the migrant workers and they will not forget this,” Amit Shah said, addressing BJP workers online.

West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated

Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing Bengal BJP said that over 100 political workers have lost their lives due to the rampant political violence in the state. While democracy has consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated, Shah made a sharp remark against the complicity of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party in West Bengal which has often been accused of unleashing violence against the BJP workers.

Shah paid a tribute to political workers who lost their lives in the political attacks in the state since 2014. “I pay my respect to their families as they have contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal),” he said.