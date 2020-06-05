Friday, June 5, 2020
Home Politics Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hails PM Modi's lockdown decision, says the timely lockdown was...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hails PM Modi’s lockdown decision, says the timely lockdown was instrumental in equipping the country against the coronavirus

While lauding the central government for being on their toes when the pandemic silently crept up in India, Kejriwal said that the two months of lockdown provided the state governments enough buffer time to shore up their medical preparedness.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal backs PM Modi's decision to announce lockdown in March, says early lockdown helped country's robust response to coronavirus outbreak
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Indian Express)
94

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today lauded PM Modi’s timely decision to call for a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country in mid-March. Kejriwal added that the move to impose sweeping restrictions provided state governments with ample time to mount a robust response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was speaking to journalist Kishore Ajwani of the CNN News 18 where he praised the central government’s promptness in protecting the country from the scourge of coronavirus.

Without lockdown, country could have observed ‘remarkable outburst’ of cases, says Kejriwal

“I believe the decision to impose nationwide lockdown was apposite for that moment. At that time, no state government was ready to battle the menace of coronavirus. People were unaware of the coronavirus. All the countries were proving to be incapable of battling its spread. If we hadn’t imposed lockdown at that time, we would have seen a remarkable outburst of infections across the country,” Kerjiwal said.

The Delhi chief minister also added that the enforcement of lockdown providing sufficient time for the state government and local administration to equip themselves with vital medical equipment such PPEs, masks, rapid testing kits and other paraphernalia that are critical to a nation’s fight against the enigmatic contagion.

Arvind Kejriwal says lockdown gave states ample time to prepare

“Before lockdown, we had no PPEs, rapid testing kits, RTPCR kits, masks and other equipment required to battle the coronavirus. We had nothing. Within 2 months of lockdown, we have done all the preparations in Delhi. We have sufficient PPE kits, RTPCR kits, rapid testing kits, oxygen beds, and additional beds in private hospitals to tackle the coronavirus crisis,” Kejriwal said.

While lauding the central government for being on their toes when the pandemic silently crept up in India, Kejriwal said that the two months of lockdown provided the state governments enough buffer time to shore up their medical preparedness. He added that the vital heads-up provided the Delhi government to set up 8,500 beds for the infected people. He further claimed that efforts are underway to scale up their capacities upto 20,000 beds in the national capital.

“People in Italy, Spain died because the medical facilities of those countries were overwhelmed by disproportionate number of infections. There were only 2,000 beds in hospital but more than 8,000 people down with the infection. People died there in huge numbers because lack of treatment. Here in Delhi, all the preparations to treat the sick have been done. So far the mortality rate is under control. People will get infected by coronavirus but we are now equipped to treat them and send them back after they recover from the virus,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIndia lockdown

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.
Read more

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

News Reports Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians

From December 2019 to Delhi riots 2020: Here is how Islamist mobs tampered with CCTV cameras to avoid detection as they went on rampage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Islamists broke CCTV cameras. Police also confirmed no CCTV footage was recovered fro Tahir Hussain's house

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association writes letter to CM accusing Shiv Sena minister of threatening and intimidating doctors in Jalgaon

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Narrating their ordeal, the IMA - Maharashtra has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking why are the local politicians are giving illogical threats to them.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Contradictory statements emerge about protestors burning a house with a child inside

OpIndia Staff -
Christopher Armstrong alleged that the occupants were unharmed, and outside their house by the time fire trucks had reached the location.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Migrant worker attempts to commit suicide after rumours of ghost in a ‘haunted’ quarantine centre in Kurnool

OpIndia Staff -
The 47-year-old Kurnool migrant attempted suicide in the facility by hanging from a window of the school building..
Read more
Politics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hails PM Modi’s lockdown decision, says the timely lockdown was instrumental in equipping the country against the coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal said that the imposition of lockdown provided crucial time for states to prepare for the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Autopsy: Tested positive for Coronavirus, report reveals fentanyl intoxication, recent meth use, cardiopulmonary arrest listed as cause of death

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report says that George Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest. It also says that he had a history of heart diseases.
Read more
News Reports

Non-bailable charges like “attempt to murder” will be filed for creating ruckus in quarantine centres: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -
Until now, Assam was only charging the accused with IPC section 269 and section 270, both bailable with a jail term of six months only
Read more
News Reports

No medical aid and supplies from Pakistan to deal with coronavirus pandemic in PoK, activists allege shortage of food in the region

OpIndia Staff -
Gilgit-Baltistan has only 2 outdated ventilators for Coronavirus patients, while Pakistan & China has started $14 billion dam project in the area
Read more
News Reports

‘Will you withdraw or should we dismiss’: SC refuses to entertain Prashant Bhushan’s PIL on ‘decongestion of jails’ over coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court stated that the coronavirus situation is different on every state and a general order cannot be passed. The bench asked Bhushan to approach individual state HCs with his PIL regarding jail decongestion.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.
Read more

Connect with us

229,634FansLike
363,046FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com