Monday, June 22, 2020
Assam: Communal tension as 20-year-old Saurav murdered, body dumped in river over affair with minor Muslim girl, 3 arrested

Saurav was allegedly called to a spot by the girl where the girl's father Rahimuddin and his associates stabbed him and dumped his body in the river.

OpIndia Staff

Protests in Assam's Lezai area after 20-year-old Saurav Das's murder
Protests in Lezai, image courtesy: North East now
On Saturday, the Dibrugarh police had reportedly arrested one Rahimuddin and two others, in connection to the brutal murder of a 20-year-old named Saurav Das. The incident took place n Lejai in the Dibrugarh district of upper Assam on Friday night and the body of the victim was disposed off in the Sesa river. The victim hailed from Dewanbari village that fell under the jurisdiction of Borbaruah police station.

A team of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been successful in recovering the body from the river. As per reports, the deceased boy was allegedly dating a minor girl and on the night of his murder, he was called by the girl to meet at the spot where the girl’s father Rahimuddin and two of his accomplices were already waiting for him.

Saurav Das was then stabbed and his body was dumped into the river. His 2-wheeler was recovered from a spot, adjacent to the river. “It is a pre-planned murder. We demand a proper investigation into the incident. We will not remain silent till the culprits get strict punishment,” a local man was quoted as saying.

Locals block National Highway

Local people from the Lezai area reportedly staged a protest against the murder of Saurav Das, burnt tyres, motorcycles, vandalised a police car, and also blocked the National Highway 37 for an hour. The protestors demanded capital punishment for the culprits. A resident of Lezai warned that such incidents would not be tolerated anymore and reiterated the demand for the death penalty. “If our demand is not met, then we will intensify our movement,” he emphasised.

The Dibrugarh administration issued a prohibitory order on Saturday under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent unrest in Lezai and Bordoibam areas. The order stated that anyone found violating the rules would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The order prohibited unauthorised movement, inciteful speeches and activities that were in breach of public peace and tranquility.

The prohibitory order (Photo Credits: Northeast Now)

The Brutal murder of Rituparna Pegu

Earlier, the Assam Police had arrested five individuals in connection to the gruesome murder of a man named Rituparna Pegu. The incident took place in the Noonmati area of Guwahati, Assam. The victim, who was a resident of the Commerce College area, was killed during an argument over a chair. The arrested have been identified as Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manowara Khatun, Hussain Ali, and Arman Ali.

Previously, a poor rickshaw puller named Sanatan Deka was brutally beaten to death by one Faizul Ali and four others over a minor incident.

