Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Ministry of Ayush takes cognisance of Patanjali coronavirus kit, asks to refrain from publicising claims until duly examined

Until the ministry does not verify the claims, Patanjali has been asked to refrain from advertising/publicising its medicine kit.

OpIndia Staff

corona kit prepared by Patanjali (image via Twitter)
The Ministry of Ayush has issued a statement in which it has said that the government has taken cognisance of news in media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for COVID-19 treatment by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. It said that the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry. Until the ministry does not verify the claims, Patanjali has been asked to refrain from advertising/publicising its medicine kit.

In the notification, AYUSH Ministry has asked Patanjali to submit details of the medicine such as name and composition, research study details, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and result data.

Ministry said claims and details of the stated scientific study are not known yet

“Ministry of AYUSH has taken cognizance of the news being recently flashed in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of Covid-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar (Uttrakhand). Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the ministry,” the notification said.

“In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for Covid treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for Covid-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and result data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined,” it said.

The ministry also said that Patanjali has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and the directives issued by the central government in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali launches Coronavirus treatment kit, claims 100% cure within a week

As the coronavirus outbreak rampages through the country, afflicting more than 440,000 people and killing 14,011 people till date, Patanjali Ayurved—the entity run by renowned Yoga guru Ramdev has launched an Ayurvedic medicine combination which claims to cure the Wuhan originated Coronavirus disease within 3-7 days.

The Ayurveda based pharmaceutical company launched a kit containing ‘Coronil’ tablets, Swasri tablet and Anu oil, claiming that these ayurvedic medicines have shown up to 100 per cent favourable results during the clinical trials.

What is the claim made by Patanjali Ayurved?

Patanjali Ayurved asserted that the newly developed medicines have shown a 100 per cent efficacy against coronavirus infection within 3-7 days. In addition, the clinical trials have reportedly revealed that the usage of the aforesaid medicine resulted in the reduction of hsCRP and IL-6 levels in the treatment group as compared to the placebo group. The Ayurvedic treatment also showed weaker IL-6 response causing a lesser chance of cytokine storm.

Acharya Balkrishna of the Patanjali Ayurvedic said that minerals with herbs have been added in the medicine to make it more effective in battling the coronavirus, adding that the medicine kit can be taken as prevention for coronavirus

