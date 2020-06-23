As the coronavirus outbreak rampages through the country, afflicting more than 440,000 people and killing 14,011 people till date, Patanjali Ayurved—the entity run by renowned Yoga guru Ramdev has launched an Ayurvedic medicine combination which claims to cure the Wuhan originated Coronavirus disease within 3-7 days.

The Ayurveda based pharmaceutical company launched a kit containing ‘Coronil’ tablets, Swasri tablet and Anu oil, claiming that these ayurvedic medicines have shown up to 100 per cent favourable results during the clinical trials.

We’ve prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days: Yog Guru Ramdev, Haridwar pic.twitter.com/QFQSVF0JIh — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

What is the coronavirus medicine developed by Patanjali called?

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Tuesday revealed that his organisation ‘Patanjali Ayurved’ has successfully developed a treatment to cure coronavirus within 7 days. Patanjali has claimed that this is the first evidence-based medicine which can effectively cure COVID-19.

What is the claim made by Patanjali Ayurved?

Patanjali Ayurved asserted that the newly developed medicines have shown a 100 per cent efficacy against coronavirus infection within 3-7 days. In addition, the clinical trials have reportedly revealed that the usage of the aforesaid medicine resulted in the reduction of hsCRP and IL-6 levels in the treatment group as compared to the placebo group. The Ayurvedic treatment also showed weaker IL-6 response causing a lesser chance of cytokine storm.

Acharya Balkrishna of the Patanjali Ayurvedic said that minerals with herbs have been added in the medicine to make it more effective in battling the coronavirus, adding that the medicine kit can be taken as prevention for coronavirus. Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba, present on the occasion of the launch of the medicine, said that the Patanjali developed coronavirus kit is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure.

Baba Ramdev, while talking about the trials of the newly developed medicine said, “We are launching COVID medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, the first clinical controlled study that took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those have been recovered. We were able to control corona and its complications in this. After this, the all-important clinical control trial was conducted.”

Who made the Ayurvedic medicine?

The novel Ayurvedic medicine to combat and prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

Thanking the Director of National Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Balbir Singh, and other associated doctors and scientists, Baba Ramdev said, “With the help of NIMS, Jaipur we conducted the study of the new medicines. The biggest thing which came out of this is that within three days 69 per cent of patients recovered and became negative from positive cases and within seven days 100 per cent of them became negative.”

Baba Ramdev also said that necessary approvals for conducting the trials of medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.

Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved said, “We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results.”

What is the cost of ‘Coronil and Swasari’ medicine prepared by Patanjali and its availability?

The corona kit prepared by Patanjali Ayurved and NIMS will be available in Patanjali stores across the country as well as on the e-commerce app to be ordered online in a week. Very soon, an app will be launched for the delivery of the Corona kit. The price of the kit is kept at Rs 545 which will last for 30 days, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said. He had earlier this month claimed that the Ayurvedic medicine developed by Patanjali has proven to be efficacious in curing the COVID-19 patients within 5 to 14 days.